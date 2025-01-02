StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
OmniFocus

Perform basic actions on your OmniFocus database.
OmniFocus

Commands

Quick Add To Inbox

Quickly add a task to your OmniFocus inbox directly from Raycast. Simply type your task and hit enter.

Add A Task

Add a task to OmniFocus with additional options like:

  • Project assignment
  • Due date
  • Defer date
  • Tags
  • Flagged status
  • Notes

List The Tasks In Your Inbox

View and manage all tasks currently in your OmniFocus inbox (neither completed nor dropped). From this view you can:

  • Complete tasks
  • Delete tasks
  • Open tasks in OmniFocus
  • See task metadata like tags, due dates, and defer dates

