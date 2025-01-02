OmniFocus

Commands

Quick Add To Inbox

Quickly add a task to your OmniFocus inbox directly from Raycast. Simply type your task and hit enter.

Add A Task

Add a task to OmniFocus with additional options like:

Project assignment

Due date

Defer date

Tags

Flagged status

Notes

List The Tasks In Your Inbox

View and manage all tasks currently in your OmniFocus inbox (neither completed nor dropped). From this view you can:

Complete tasks

Delete tasks

Open tasks in OmniFocus

See task metadata like tags, due dates, and defer dates

