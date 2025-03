DataHub Utility

Search and explore datasets in your DataHub data catalog directly from Raycast.

Features

Quick Search : Instantly search your DataHub catalog with the Search Datahub command

: Instantly search your DataHub catalog with the command Dataset Explorer : Browse and find detailed information about datasets with Search Datasets

: Browse and find detailed information about datasets with Copy Links & URNs: Easily share links to datasets

Setup

Before using this extension, you need to configure it with your DataHub URLs:

Set your DataHub frontend URL (e.g., https://datahub.yourdomain.com ) Set your DataHub GraphQL API endpoint (e.g., https://datahub-gms.yourdomain.com/api/graphql )

Finding Your DataHub Endpoints

Frontend URL

This is the URL you typically use to access DataHub in your browser. Common patterns include:

https://datahub.yourdomain.com

https://yourdomain.com/datahub

For locally hosted instances: http://localhost:9002

GraphQL API Endpoint

This is the endpoint for DataHub's metadata service API. Common patterns include:

https://datahub-gms.yourdomain.com/api/graphql

https://yourdomain.com/datahub/api/graphql

Same domain as frontend: https://datahub.yourdomain.com/api/graphql

For locally hosted instances: http://localhost:8080/api/graphql

Not sure about your endpoints?

Ask your DataHub administrator or DevOps team

If you have access to your DataHub's deployment configuration, check the DATAHUB_GMS_HOST and DATAHUB_FRONTEND_HOST environment variables

and environment variables Try opening your frontend URL + /api/graphql in a browser - if you see a GraphQL interface, that's your GraphQL endpoint

Usage

dh [query] - Search for anything in DataHub and open results in your browser

- Search for anything in DataHub and open results in your browser dhdataset - Find specific datasets with interactive results Type dhdataset and press Enter/Return In the search interface that appears, type your dataset query Results will update as you type Select a dataset to see available actions

- Find specific datasets with interactive results

Troubleshooting

If you encounter connection issues: