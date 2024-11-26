DevPod for Raycast
Manage your DevPod workspaces directly from Raycast. This extension allows you to list, start, stop, and delete DevPod workspaces without leaving your keyboard.
Features
- List Workspaces: View all your DevPod workspaces with their current status.
- Create Workspaces: Easily generate a command to create new workspaces using custom images or choose from a list of third-party images.
- Manage Workspaces: Start, stop, and delete workspaces with simple keyboard shortcuts.
- Workspace Details: View detailed information about each workspace, including provider, last used date, and creation date.
Requirements
- DevPod must be installed on your system.
- Verify that
devpod is available from the command line and you have a default provider set up.
Devpod will be set in one of 3 locations:
Installation
- Ensure DevPod is installed on your system. If not, follow the official DevPod installation guide.
- Install the DevPod extension from the Raycast store.
Usage
Listing Workspaces
- Open Raycast and type "DevPod Workspaces".
- Press Enter to see a list of all your DevPod workspaces.
Creating a New Workspace
- From the workspace list, use the shortcut
Cmd + C or select "Create New Workspace" from the action panel.
- Choose between using a custom image path or selecting from third-party images.
- Follow the prompts to complete workspace creation.
Managing Workspaces
- Reload Workspaces:
Cmd + R to reload the list of workspaces.
- Start a Workspace: Select a stopped workspace and use the shortcut
Cmd + Shift + S or choose "Start" from the action panel.
- Stop a Workspace: Select a running workspace and use the shortcut
Cmd + Shift + S or choose "Stop" from the action panel.
- Delete a Workspace: Use the shortcut
Cmd + Shift + D or choose "Delete" from the action panel.
Viewing Workspace Details
Select a workspace and choose "View Details" from the action panel to see comprehensive information about the workspace.
Reloading the Workspace List
Use the shortcut
Cmd + R or select "Reload List" from the action panel to refresh the workspace list.
Troubleshooting
- If workspaces are not appearing, ensure DevPod is correctly installed and accessible in your
~/bin.
- For any issues with workspace operations, check the DevPod logs or console output for more information.