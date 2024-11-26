StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Manage DevPod workspaces
Overview

DevPod for Raycast

Manage your DevPod workspaces directly from Raycast. This extension allows you to list, start, stop, and delete DevPod workspaces without leaving your keyboard.

Features

  • List Workspaces: View all your DevPod workspaces with their current status.
  • Create Workspaces: Easily generate a command to create new workspaces using custom images or choose from a list of third-party images.
  • Manage Workspaces: Start, stop, and delete workspaces with simple keyboard shortcuts.
  • Workspace Details: View detailed information about each workspace, including provider, last used date, and creation date.

Requirements

  • DevPod must be installed on your system.
  • Verify that devpod is available from the command line and you have a default provider set up.

Devpod will be set in one of 3 locations:

Screenshot of devpod installation locations

Installation

  1. Ensure DevPod is installed on your system. If not, follow the official DevPod installation guide.
  2. Install the DevPod extension from the Raycast store.

Usage

Listing Workspaces

  1. Open Raycast and type "DevPod Workspaces".
  2. Press Enter to see a list of all your DevPod workspaces.

Creating a New Workspace

  1. From the workspace list, use the shortcut Cmd + C or select "Create New Workspace" from the action panel.
  2. Choose between using a custom image path or selecting from third-party images.
  3. Follow the prompts to complete workspace creation.

Managing Workspaces

  • Reload Workspaces: Cmd + R to reload the list of workspaces.
  • Start a Workspace: Select a stopped workspace and use the shortcut Cmd + Shift + S or choose "Start" from the action panel.
  • Stop a Workspace: Select a running workspace and use the shortcut Cmd + Shift + S or choose "Stop" from the action panel.
  • Delete a Workspace: Use the shortcut Cmd + Shift + D or choose "Delete" from the action panel.

Viewing Workspace Details

Select a workspace and choose "View Details" from the action panel to see comprehensive information about the workspace.

Reloading the Workspace List

Use the shortcut Cmd + R or select "Reload List" from the action panel to refresh the workspace list.

Troubleshooting

  • If workspaces are not appearing, ensure DevPod is correctly installed and accessible in your ~/bin.
  • For any issues with workspace operations, check the DevPod logs or console output for more information.
