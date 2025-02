Fuelx

Fuelx is a Raycast extension designed to leverage the Fuel Agent kit, enabling users to execute prompts in natural language using AI agents. This extension simplifies the interaction with AI agents, making it more intuitive and accessible for users to perform operations on the Fuel blockchain through natural language prompts.

Usage

Install the extension Set your OpenAI API key and Fuel Wallet Private Key in the extension preferences Write a prompt to make a transaction on Fuel Ignition

Example Prompt: