SomaFM for Raycast

Browse and play SomaFM internet radio stations directly from Raycast.

Note: "SomaFM" is the correct branding for this service. The Raycast linter may suggest "Somafm" but we're keeping the official branding.

Features

🎯 Current Features (v1.0)

🚀 Quick Access

Menu Bar Access : Always-visible menu bar icon shows your favorite stations Click the 🎵 icon in your menu bar Play any favorite station with one click Updates automatically when you add/remove favorites

: Always-visible menu bar icon shows your favorite stations

🎵 Stream Playback

Smart Player Detection : Automatically plays streams in your preferred media player Supports IINA, VLC, and Music.app Falls back to system default if no supported player is found

: Automatically plays streams in your preferred media player High-Quality Streams : Uses MP3 format for best compatibility

: Uses MP3 format for best compatibility Quick Feedback : Shows loading status and confirms which player opened

: Shows loading status and confirms which player opened Now Playing : See what's currently playing on each station Grid view shows current track in subtitle List view shows with 🎵 icon Auto-refreshes every 30 seconds

: See what's currently playing on each station

🎨 Beautiful Interface

Grid View : Visual 3-column layout with station artwork

: Visual 3-column layout with station artwork List View : Compact view with listener counts

: Compact view with listener counts Toggle Views : Switch between grid and list with ⌘+Shift+V

: Switch between grid and list with Station Details: See genre, current listeners, and descriptions

⭐ Favorites & History

Favorites : Star your favorite stations for quick access Favorites appear at the top of the list Toggle with ⌘+D or the star action Persists between sessions

: Star your favorite stations for quick access Recently Played : Automatically tracks your last 5 played stations Shows ALL recently played stations (including favorites) Stations appear in both Recently Played AND their regular section Clear history with the menu action when needed Helps you quickly return to stations you just discovered

: Automatically tracks your last 5 played stations

🔍 Smart Search

Search by station name, genre, or description

Prioritizes name matches for better results

Real-time filtering as you type

📊 Organization & Sorting

Sort Options : Sort by Name ( ⌘+1 ) - A-Z or Z-A Sort by Listeners ( ⌘+2 ) - Least to most or most to least

: Genre Grouping : Toggle genre groups with ⌘+G

: Toggle genre groups with Station Sections: Favorites → Recently Played → All Stations

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

Enter - Play selected station

- Play selected station 1-9 - Quick play stations 1-9

- Quick play stations 1-9 ⌘+D - Toggle favorite

- Toggle favorite ⌘+Shift+V - Switch between grid/list view

- Switch between grid/list view ⌘+1 - Sort by name

- Sort by name ⌘+2 - Sort by listeners

- Sort by listeners ⌘+G - Group by genre

- Group by genre ⌘+⌥+C - Copy stream URL

- Copy stream URL ⌘+R - Refresh station list

Installation

Install Raycast (macOS only) Clone this repository Run npm install && npm run build Import the extension into Raycast

Recommended Media Players

For the best experience, install one of these media players:

IINA - Modern media player for macOS (recommended)

VLC - Cross-platform media player

Without these, streams will open in Music.app or your default browser.

Usage

Browse & Play

Open Raycast ( ⌘+Space by default) Type "soma" or "Browse SomaFM Stations" Browse stations in the grid or search for specific genres/stations Press Enter or use number keys 1-9 to play Use ⌘+D to favorite stations you love

Menu Bar

Look for the 🎵 icon in your menu bar Click to see all your favorite stations Click any station to play immediately The menu updates automatically when you add/remove favorites

About SomaFM

SomaFM is a listener-supported, commercial-free internet radio station broadcasting from San Francisco. With over 30 unique channels of underground/alternative radio, SomaFM has been serving up electronic music, indie rock, and more since 2000.

Consider supporting SomaFM if you enjoy their stations!

Development

This extension is built with:

Raycast API

TypeScript

React

Project Structure

src/ ├── browse-stations.tsx # Main browse command ├── menu-bar-player.tsx # Menu bar extension ├── types/ # TypeScript interfaces ├── utils/ # API, player, and storage utilities └── hooks/ # React hooks for state management

To Contribute

Fork the repository Create a feature branch Make your changes Run npm run lint to ensure code quality Run npm test to ensure tests pass Submit a pull request

License

MIT - See LICENSE file for details

Credits