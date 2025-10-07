Alloy - AI Prototyping for Product Management

A Raycast extension that allows you to create and manage Alloy prototypes directly from your command bar.

About Alloy

Alloy is a lifelike prototyping tool for product management. With Alloy, you can capture your existing product pages and prototype new features instantly. This Raycast extension brings the power of Alloy's AI-driven prototyping directly to your workflow.

Features

🚀 Create Prototype

Quickly create AI-generated prototypes by describing what you want to build:

Launch the "Create Prototype" command

Describe your product idea in detail

Alloy's AI will generate a prototype for you

Open the prototype directly in your browser

📋 Manage Prototypes

View and manage all your existing prototypes:

Browse all your created prototypes

See creation dates and creators

Open prototypes directly in your browser

Quick access to your entire prototype library

Getting Started

Prerequisites

Raycast installed

An Alloy account (sign up at alloy.app)

Installation

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Launch either command to sign in with your Alloy account Start creating prototypes!

Commands

Create Prototype

Command : Create Prototype

: Description : Describe your product and Alloy will generate a prototype for you

: Describe your product and Alloy will generate a prototype for you Usage : Open Raycast ( ⌘ + Space ) Type "Create Prototype" or "Alloy" Enter a detailed description of what you want to prototype Press Enter to generate your prototype

:

Manage Prototypes

Command : Manage Prototypes

: Description : View and manage all your existing prototypes

: View and manage all your existing prototypes Usage : Open Raycast ( ⌘ + Space ) Type "Manage Prototypes" Browse your prototype library Press Enter on any prototype to open it in your browser

:

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ + ⇧ + X : Sign out of Alloy

Tips for Better Prototypes

When creating prototypes, provide detailed descriptions that include:

The type of product or feature you're building

Key functionality and user interactions

Visual style preferences

Target user experience

Example prompts:

"A dashboard for project management with task cards, progress bars, and team member avatars"

"A mobile app onboarding flow with 3 steps: welcome screen, permissions, and tutorial"

"An e-commerce product page with image gallery, reviews section, and add to cart functionality"

About Alloy Platform

Beyond this Raycast extension, Alloy offers:

Web Interface : Full-featured prototyping environment

: Full-featured prototyping environment Browser Extension : Capture existing pages for prototyping

: Capture existing pages for prototyping Other extensions : Linear, Jira, Hubspot, and 20 more integrations

: Linear, Jira, Hubspot, and 20 more integrations Team Collaboration : Share prototypes and gather feedback

: Share prototypes and gather feedback Visual Editing: Fine-tune prototypes with drag-and-drop interface

Getting More from Alloy

Resources

Ready to prototype faster? Install the extension and start bringing your product ideas to life with AI-powered prototyping directly from Raycast.