Alloy - AI Prototyping for Product Management

Create AI-generated Prototypes for Product Management
Overview

A Raycast extension that allows you to create and manage Alloy prototypes directly from your command bar.

About Alloy

Alloy is a lifelike prototyping tool for product management. With Alloy, you can capture your existing product pages and prototype new features instantly. This Raycast extension brings the power of Alloy's AI-driven prototyping directly to your workflow.

Features

🚀 Create Prototype

Quickly create AI-generated prototypes by describing what you want to build:

  • Launch the "Create Prototype" command
  • Describe your product idea in detail
  • Alloy's AI will generate a prototype for you
  • Open the prototype directly in your browser

📋 Manage Prototypes

View and manage all your existing prototypes:

  • Browse all your created prototypes
  • See creation dates and creators
  • Open prototypes directly in your browser
  • Quick access to your entire prototype library

Getting Started

Prerequisites

  • Raycast installed
  • An Alloy account (sign up at alloy.app)

Installation

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. Launch either command to sign in with your Alloy account
  3. Start creating prototypes!

Commands

Create Prototype

  • Command: Create Prototype
  • Description: Describe your product and Alloy will generate a prototype for you
  • Usage:
    1. Open Raycast (⌘ + Space)
    2. Type "Create Prototype" or "Alloy"
    3. Enter a detailed description of what you want to prototype
    4. Press Enter to generate your prototype

Manage Prototypes

  • Command: Manage Prototypes
  • Description: View and manage all your existing prototypes
  • Usage:
    1. Open Raycast (⌘ + Space)
    2. Type "Manage Prototypes"
    3. Browse your prototype library
    4. Press Enter on any prototype to open it in your browser

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • ⌘ + ⇧ + X: Sign out of Alloy

Tips for Better Prototypes

When creating prototypes, provide detailed descriptions that include:

  • The type of product or feature you're building
  • Key functionality and user interactions
  • Visual style preferences
  • Target user experience

Example prompts:

  • "A dashboard for project management with task cards, progress bars, and team member avatars"
  • "A mobile app onboarding flow with 3 steps: welcome screen, permissions, and tutorial"
  • "An e-commerce product page with image gallery, reviews section, and add to cart functionality"

About Alloy Platform

Beyond this Raycast extension, Alloy offers:

  • Web Interface: Full-featured prototyping environment
  • Browser Extension: Capture existing pages for prototyping
  • Other extensions: Linear, Jira, Hubspot, and 20 more integrations
  • Team Collaboration: Share prototypes and gather feedback
  • Visual Editing: Fine-tune prototypes with drag-and-drop interface

Getting More from Alloy

Resources

Ready to prototype faster? Install the extension and start bringing your product ideas to life with AI-powered prototyping directly from Raycast.

