Yomicast – Offline Japanese-English Dictionary

Offline Japanese-English dictionary. Instant search for kanji, kana, and English terms.
AvatarMatan Kushner
Overview

Yomicast – Offline Japanese-English Dictionary

Yomicast is an offline Japanese-English dictionary that enables instant searches for kanji, kana, and English terms.

Getting Started

  1. Run the Update Dictionary command
  2. Search for Japanese-English translations

Acknowledgments

License

JMdict and JMnedict

The original XML files - JMdict.xml, JMdict_e.xml, JMdict_e_examp.xml, and JMnedict.xml - are the property of the Electronic Dictionary Research and Development Group, and are used in conformance with the Group's license. Project started in 1991 by Jim Breen.

Translate Icon

The "Translate" icon is property of The Noun Project and Gregor Cresnar, pursuant to The Noun Project license.

