Lift Calculator
A Raycast extension for weightlifters and strength athletes to quickly calculate important training numbers. Features one-rep max calculations, warmup set schemes, and volume recommendations based on scientific principles.
Features
🏋️♂️ One Rep Max (1RM) Calculator
- Calculate your one-rep max from any weight/rep combination
- View percentage-based recommendations for different rep ranges
- Get instant feedback for strength, hypertrophy, and endurance zones
- Based on the proven Epley Formula
🔥 Intelligent Warmup Generator
- Get scientifically-based warmup progressions
- Smart plate calculations that round to practical weights
- Progressive intensity from 50% to 100% of working weight
- Includes rep schemes and rest period recommendations
📊 Training Volume Calculator
- Get personalized training schemes based on your 1RM
- Recommendations for different goals:
- Strength (85% 1RM, 5×3)
- Power (90% 1RM, 6×2)
- Hypertrophy (75% 1RM, 4×8)
- Endurance (65% 1RM, 3×12)
- Includes rest periods and total volume calculations
Usage
Quick Start
- Install the extension
- Choose your preferred unit system (kg/lbs) in preferences
- Use any of the three calculators from Raycast
Calculate 1RM
lift-max <weight> <reps>
Example: Enter weight "225" and reps "5" to calculate your estimated max
Generate Warmup Sets
lift-warmup <weight>
Example: Enter "225" to get a full warmup progression
Calculate Training Volume
lift-volume <one-rep-max>
Example: Enter "315" to get training schemes based on your max
Tips
- Toggle detailed views for more information about each calculation
- Copy results to clipboard with a single command
- Change units anytime in Raycast preferences
- Use the searchbar to quickly modify inputs
Installation
- Install Raycast if you haven't already
- Open Raycast
- Search for "Lift Calculator"
- Click Install