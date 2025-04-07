StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Lift Calculator

Calculate various lifting numbers including 1RM, warmup sets, and training volumes.
Overview

Lift Calculator

A Raycast extension for weightlifters and strength athletes to quickly calculate important training numbers. Features one-rep max calculations, warmup set schemes, and volume recommendations based on scientific principles.

Features

🏋️‍♂️ One Rep Max (1RM) Calculator

  • Calculate your one-rep max from any weight/rep combination
  • View percentage-based recommendations for different rep ranges
  • Get instant feedback for strength, hypertrophy, and endurance zones
  • Based on the proven Epley Formula

🔥 Intelligent Warmup Generator

  • Get scientifically-based warmup progressions
  • Smart plate calculations that round to practical weights
  • Progressive intensity from 50% to 100% of working weight
  • Includes rep schemes and rest period recommendations

📊 Training Volume Calculator

  • Get personalized training schemes based on your 1RM
  • Recommendations for different goals:
    • Strength (85% 1RM, 5×3)
    • Power (90% 1RM, 6×2)
    • Hypertrophy (75% 1RM, 4×8)
    • Endurance (65% 1RM, 3×12)
  • Includes rest periods and total volume calculations

Usage

Quick Start

  1. Install the extension
  2. Choose your preferred unit system (kg/lbs) in preferences
  3. Use any of the three calculators from Raycast

Calculate 1RM

lift-max <weight> <reps>

Example: Enter weight "225" and reps "5" to calculate your estimated max

Generate Warmup Sets

lift-warmup <weight>

Example: Enter "225" to get a full warmup progression

Calculate Training Volume

lift-volume <one-rep-max>

Example: Enter "315" to get training schemes based on your max

Tips

  • Toggle detailed views for more information about each calculation
  • Copy results to clipboard with a single command
  • Change units anytime in Raycast preferences
  • Use the searchbar to quickly modify inputs

Installation

  1. Install Raycast if you haven't already
  2. Open Raycast
  3. Search for "Lift Calculator"
  4. Click Install
