Lift Calculator

A Raycast extension for weightlifters and strength athletes to quickly calculate important training numbers. Features one-rep max calculations, warmup set schemes, and volume recommendations based on scientific principles.

Features

🏋️‍♂️ One Rep Max (1RM) Calculator

Calculate your one-rep max from any weight/rep combination

View percentage-based recommendations for different rep ranges

Get instant feedback for strength, hypertrophy, and endurance zones

Based on the proven Epley Formula

🔥 Intelligent Warmup Generator

Get scientifically-based warmup progressions

Smart plate calculations that round to practical weights

Progressive intensity from 50% to 100% of working weight

Includes rep schemes and rest period recommendations

📊 Training Volume Calculator

Get personalized training schemes based on your 1RM

Recommendations for different goals: Strength (85% 1RM, 5×3) Power (90% 1RM, 6×2) Hypertrophy (75% 1RM, 4×8) Endurance (65% 1RM, 3×12)

Includes rest periods and total volume calculations

Usage

Quick Start

Install the extension Choose your preferred unit system (kg/lbs) in preferences Use any of the three calculators from Raycast

Calculate 1RM

lift-max <weight> <reps>

Example: Enter weight "225" and reps "5" to calculate your estimated max

Generate Warmup Sets

lift-warmup <weight>

Example: Enter "225" to get a full warmup progression

Calculate Training Volume

lift-volume <one-rep-max>

Example: Enter "315" to get training schemes based on your max

Tips

Toggle detailed views for more information about each calculation

Copy results to clipboard with a single command

Change units anytime in Raycast preferences

Use the searchbar to quickly modify inputs

Installation