WIP

Manage your WIP todos and projects from Raycast.

Note: This extension requires a WIP account.

Features

Sign in with OAuth

See your "shipping streak"

See whether your "shipping streak" is safe or not (i.e. did you already completed today's todo or not?)

Search all your todos

Search all your projects

Create new todos (with image/video uploads)

Pro tips

You can copy/paste images from your clipboard when creating a todo.

Add a hotkey in Raycast preferences for the 'Add Completed Todo' action.

Search for the 'Show Streak' action and hit Shift-command-F to pin it to your favorites.

Beta testing

Want to try out the latest features? Help us improve the extension by testing it out and giving us feedback.

git clone git@github.com:marckohlbrugge/wip-raycast.git cd wip-raycast npm install npm run dev

Development

Bug fixes and improvements are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Start development server:

npm run dev

Fix linting errors:

npm run fix-lint

Publish a new version to Raycast Store: