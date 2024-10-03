StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
List your WIP todos.
Marc Köhlbrugge
Overview

Manage your WIP todos and projects from Raycast.

Note: This extension requires a WIP account.

Features

  • Sign in with OAuth
  • See your "shipping streak"
  • See whether your "shipping streak" is safe or not (i.e. did you already completed today's todo or not?)
  • Search all your todos
  • Search all your projects
  • Create new todos (with image/video uploads)

Pro tips

  • You can copy/paste images from your clipboard when creating a todo.
  • Add a hotkey in Raycast preferences for the 'Add Completed Todo' action.
  • Search for the 'Show Streak' action and hit Shift-command-F to pin it to your favorites.

Beta testing

Want to try out the latest features? Help us improve the extension by testing it out and giving us feedback.

git clone git@github.com:marckohlbrugge/wip-raycast.git
cd wip-raycast
npm install
npm run dev

Development

Bug fixes and improvements are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Start development server:

npm run dev

Fix linting errors:

npm run fix-lint

Publish a new version to Raycast Store:

npm run publish
Categories
ProductivityDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
