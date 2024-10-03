Manage your WIP todos and projects from Raycast.
Note: This extension requires a WIP account.
Shift-command-F to pin it to your favorites.
Want to try out the latest features? Help us improve the extension by testing it out and giving us feedback.
git clone git@github.com:marckohlbrugge/wip-raycast.git
cd wip-raycast
npm install
npm run dev
Bug fixes and improvements are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.
Start development server:
npm run dev
Fix linting errors:
npm run fix-lint
Publish a new version to Raycast Store:
npm run publish