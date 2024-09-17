ImageOptim for Raycast is better than other image compression extensions because it's:
Simple: Compress images with one command. No complicated setup or API keys needed.
Private: Your files stay on your device. ImageOptim doesn't send your images to other servers, keeping them safe and private.
Free: Uses the free, open-source ImageOptim app. No subscriptions or hidden costs.
ImageOptim (free) needs to be installed in order to use this extension.
|name
|description
Compress Images
|Compress selected images with ImageOptim.