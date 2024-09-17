StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
ImageOptim

Compress images with ImageOptim
ImageOptim for Raycast

ImageOptim

Simple, Private, and Free Image Compression

Features

ImageOptim for Raycast is better than other image compression extensions because it's:

  1. Simple: Compress images with one command. No complicated setup or API keys needed.

  2. Private: Your files stay on your device. ImageOptim doesn't send your images to other servers, keeping them safe and private.

  3. Free: Uses the free, open-source ImageOptim app. No subscriptions or hidden costs.

Requirement

ImageOptim (free) needs to be installed in order to use this extension.

Commands

namedescription
Compress ImagesCompress selected images with ImageOptim.
Categories
Design ToolsProductivity
