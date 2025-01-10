StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
A Raycast extension integrating with LaunchDarkly
Overview

LaunchDarkly Extension for Raycast

Note: This is an unofficial extension and is not affiliated with LaunchDarkly.

Quickly access and manage your LaunchDarkly feature flags directly from Raycast. View flag details, environments, and targeting rules without leaving your keyboard.

Features

  • 🔍 Search through all your feature flags
  • 🏷️ View flag details including variations, targeting rules, and prerequisites
  • 🌍 Manage multiple environments
  • 👥 See maintainer and team information
  • 🔄 Quick toggle between flag names and keys
  • 🏃 Fast navigation with keyboard shortcuts

Setup

  1. Get your LaunchDarkly API Access Token:

    • Log in to LaunchDarkly
    • Go to Account Settings
    • Navigate to Authorization
    • Create a new API token with reader role

  2. Configure the Extension:

    • Open Raycast
    • Find "LaunchDarkly" extension
    • In the list of actions, select "Configure extension" (no need to open the extension)
    • Add your API token
    • (Optional) Set your default project key

Usage

List Feature Flags View

  • Use ⌘ + Space to open Raycast
  • Type "ld" or "feature flags" to find the extension
  • Search through your flags using the search bar
  • Filter flags by state using the dropdown (Live/Deprecated/Archived)

Quick Actions in List View:

  • View flag details
  • ⌘ + ↵ Open flag in LaunchDarkly web UI
  • ⌘ + S Toggle between showing flag names or keys
  • ⌘ + F Focus search

Flag Details View

View complete flag information including:

  • Current state and variations
  • Environment-specific settings
  • Targeting rules
  • Prerequisites
  • Maintainer information

Quick Actions in Details View:

  • ⌘ + ⇧ + ↑/↓ Reorder environments
  • ⌘ + ↵ Open current environment in LaunchDarkly web UI
  • esc Return to list view
