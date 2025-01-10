LaunchDarkly Extension for Raycast

Note: This is an unofficial extension and is not affiliated with LaunchDarkly.

Quickly access and manage your LaunchDarkly feature flags directly from Raycast. View flag details, environments, and targeting rules without leaving your keyboard.

Features

🔍 Search through all your feature flags

🏷️ View flag details including variations, targeting rules, and prerequisites

🌍 Manage multiple environments

👥 See maintainer and team information

🔄 Quick toggle between flag names and keys

🏃 Fast navigation with keyboard shortcuts

Setup

Get your LaunchDarkly API Access Token: Log in to LaunchDarkly

Go to Account Settings

Navigate to Authorization

Create a new API token with reader role Configure the Extension: Open Raycast

Find "LaunchDarkly" extension

In the list of actions, select "Configure extension" (no need to open the extension)

Add your API token

(Optional) Set your default project key

Usage

List Feature Flags View

Use ⌘ + Space to open Raycast

to open Raycast Type "ld" or "feature flags" to find the extension

Search through your flags using the search bar

Filter flags by state using the dropdown (Live/Deprecated/Archived)

Quick Actions in List View:

↵ View flag details

View flag details ⌘ + ↵ Open flag in LaunchDarkly web UI

Open flag in LaunchDarkly web UI ⌘ + S Toggle between showing flag names or keys

Toggle between showing flag names or keys ⌘ + F Focus search

Flag Details View

View complete flag information including:

Current state and variations

Environment-specific settings

Targeting rules

Prerequisites

Maintainer information

Quick Actions in Details View: