StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

SteamGridDB

Download and share custom video game assets and personalize your gaming library.
AvatarLitoMore
New
Install Extension
Overview

SteamGridDB

Download and share custom video game assets and personalize your gaming library.

raycast-cross-extension-badge

Usage

Before using this extension, please go to https://www.steamgriddb.com/profile/preferences/api to get your API.

Features

  • Browse all types of SteamGridDB images
  • Copy any SteamGridDB image to clipboard

API

This extensions follows Raycast Cross-Extension Conventions.

You can use crossLaunchCommand or built-in launchCommand to call this extension.

Example

import { crossLaunchCommand } from "raycast-cross-extension";

crossLaunchCommand({
  name: "browse",
  type: LaunchType.UserInitiated,
  extensionName: "steamgriddb",
  ownerOrAuthorName: "litomore",
  context: {
    steamAppId: 2358720,
  },
});

License

MIT

Categories
FunMedia
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Clean Keyboard logo

Clean Keyboard

Lock your keyboard to clean it easily

Brew logo

Brew

Search and install Homebrew formulae

Visual Studio Code logo

Visual Studio Code

Control Visual Studio Code, Cursor & Codium directly from Raycast - Search and open recent projects, handle extensions and commands.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.