SteamGridDB

Download and share custom video game assets and personalize your gaming library.

Usage

Before using this extension, please go to https://www.steamgriddb.com/profile/preferences/api to get your API.

Features

Browse all types of SteamGridDB images

Copy any SteamGridDB image to clipboard

API

This extensions follows Raycast Cross-Extension Conventions.

You can use crossLaunchCommand or built-in launchCommand to call this extension.

Example

import { crossLaunchCommand } from "raycast-cross-extension" ; crossLaunchCommand ({ name : "browse" , type : LaunchType . UserInitiated , extensionName : "steamgriddb" , ownerOrAuthorName : "litomore" , context : { steamAppId : 2358720 , }, });

License

MIT