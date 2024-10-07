Download and share custom video game assets and personalize your gaming library.
Before using this extension, please go to https://www.steamgriddb.com/profile/preferences/api to get your API.
This extensions follows Raycast Cross-Extension Conventions.
You can use
crossLaunchCommand or built-in
launchCommand to call this extension.
import { crossLaunchCommand } from "raycast-cross-extension";
crossLaunchCommand({
name: "browse",
type: LaunchType.UserInitiated,
extensionName: "steamgriddb",
ownerOrAuthorName: "litomore",
context: {
steamAppId: 2358720,
},
});
MIT