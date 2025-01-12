ElevenLabs TTS for Raycast
🎙️ Transform any text into natural-sounding speech instantly with ElevenLabs' premium AI voices - right from your Raycast!
Watch Demo
✨ Features
- 🚀 Instant text-to-speech conversion with a simple keyboard shortcut
- 🎭 20+ premium AI voices with unique personalities and accents
- 🎛️ Fine-tune voice stability and clarity to match your needs
- 🔊 Real-time streaming playback
- ⚡️ Zero configuration needed - just add your API key and go!
🚀 Quick Start
- Install from Raycast Store
- Add your ElevenLabs API key (Get one here)
- Set up your preferred hotkey in Raycast (⌘ + ,)
- Pick your favorite voice and start speaking!
📋 Requirements
- Raycast v1.50.0+
- ElevenLabs API key
- macOS 10.15+
Usage
- Select any text in any application
- Press your configured hotkey (e.g., ⌘ + Shift + S)
- The selected text will be read aloud
- Press the same hotkey again to stop playback at any time
💡 Important: By default, no hotkey is assigned. You'll need to:
- Open Raycast Settings (⌘ + ,)
- Go to Extensions
- Find "Speak Selected Text"
- Click "Add Hotkey" to set your preferred keyboard shortcut
⚙️ Advanced Settings
- Stability (0.0 - 1.0): Controls voice consistency. Higher values make the voice more stable but potentially less expressive.
- Similarity Boost (0.0 - 1.0): Adjusts how closely the output matches the original voice. Higher values increase similarity but may impact performance.
💡 Pro Tips
- Use shorter text segments for faster response times
- Experiment with different stability settings for each voice to find your perfect balance
- The extension works with any text-based application including browsers, editors, and documents
🔍 Troubleshooting
- If no sound plays, check your API key and internet connection
- Ensure you have sufficient credits in your ElevenLabs account
- For long texts, consider breaking them into smaller segments
🤝 Contributing
Found a bug or have a feature request? Please open an issue on GitHub!
📝 License
MIT License - feel free to use and modify as needed.
🙏 Credits
- ElevenLabs for their amazing Text-to-Speech API
- Raycast for the excellent extension platform