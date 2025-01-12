ElevenLabs TTS for Raycast

🎙️ Transform any text into natural-sounding speech instantly with ElevenLabs' premium AI voices - right from your Raycast!

Watch Demo

✨ Features

🚀 Instant text-to-speech conversion with a simple keyboard shortcut

🎭 20+ premium AI voices with unique personalities and accents

🎛️ Fine-tune voice stability and clarity to match your needs

🔊 Real-time streaming playback

⚡️ Zero configuration needed - just add your API key and go!

🚀 Quick Start

Install from Raycast Store Add your ElevenLabs API key (Get one here) Set up your preferred hotkey in Raycast (⌘ + ,) Pick your favorite voice and start speaking!

📋 Requirements

Raycast v1.50.0+

ElevenLabs API key

macOS 10.15+

Usage

Select any text in any application Press your configured hotkey (e.g., ⌘ + Shift + S) The selected text will be read aloud Press the same hotkey again to stop playback at any time

💡 Important: By default, no hotkey is assigned. You'll need to:

Open Raycast Settings (⌘ + ,) Go to Extensions Find "Speak Selected Text" Click "Add Hotkey" to set your preferred keyboard shortcut

⚙️ Advanced Settings

Stability (0.0 - 1.0): Controls voice consistency. Higher values make the voice more stable but potentially less expressive.

Similarity Boost (0.0 - 1.0): Adjusts how closely the output matches the original voice. Higher values increase similarity but may impact performance.

💡 Pro Tips

Use shorter text segments for faster response times

Experiment with different stability settings for each voice to find your perfect balance

The extension works with any text-based application including browsers, editors, and documents

🔍 Troubleshooting

If no sound plays, check your API key and internet connection

Ensure you have sufficient credits in your ElevenLabs account

For long texts, consider breaking them into smaller segments

🤝 Contributing

Found a bug or have a feature request? Please open an issue on GitHub!

📝 License

MIT License - feel free to use and modify as needed.

🙏 Credits