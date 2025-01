ElevenLabs TTS for Raycast

πŸŽ™οΈ Transform any text into natural-sounding speech instantly with ElevenLabs' premium AI voices - right from your Raycast!

Watch Demo

✨ Features

πŸš€ Instant text-to-speech conversion with a simple keyboard shortcut

🎭 20+ premium AI voices with unique personalities and accents

πŸŽ›οΈ Fine-tune voice stability and clarity to match your needs

πŸ”Š Real-time streaming playback

⚑️ Zero configuration needed - just add your API key and go!

πŸš€ Quick Start

Install from Raycast Store Add your ElevenLabs API key (Get one here) Set up your preferred hotkey in Raycast (⌘ + ,) Pick your favorite voice and start speaking!

πŸ“‹ Requirements

Raycast v1.50.0+

ElevenLabs API key

macOS 10.15+

Usage

Select any text in any application Press your configured hotkey (e.g., ⌘ + Shift + S) The selected text will be read aloud Press the same hotkey again to stop playback at any time

πŸ’‘ Important: By default, no hotkey is assigned. You'll need to:

Open Raycast Settings (⌘ + ,) Go to Extensions Find "Speak Selected Text" Click "Add Hotkey" to set your preferred keyboard shortcut

βš™οΈ Advanced Settings

(0.0 - 1.0): Controls voice consistency. Higher values make the voice more stable but potentially less expressive. Similarity Boost (0.0 - 1.0): Adjusts how closely the output matches the original voice. Higher values increase similarity but may impact performance.

πŸ’‘ Pro Tips

Use shorter text segments for faster response times

Experiment with different stability settings for each voice to find your perfect balance

The extension works with any text-based application including browsers, editors, and documents

πŸ” Troubleshooting

If no sound plays, check your API key and internet connection

Ensure you have sufficient credits in your ElevenLabs account

For long texts, consider breaking them into smaller segments

🀝 Contributing

Found a bug or have a feature request? Please open an issue on GitHub!

πŸ“ License

MIT License - feel free to use and modify as needed.

πŸ™ Credits