Extension Icon

ElevenLabs TTS

Convert selected text to lifelike speech using ElevenLabs' premium AI voices
AvatarLachie James
New
Overview

ElevenLabs TTS for Raycast

🎙️ Transform any text into natural-sounding speech instantly with ElevenLabs' premium AI voices - right from your Raycast!

Watch Demo

Voice Selection Extension Setup

✨ Features

  • 🚀 Instant text-to-speech conversion with a simple keyboard shortcut
  • 🎭 20+ premium AI voices with unique personalities and accents
  • 🎛️ Fine-tune voice stability and clarity to match your needs
  • 🔊 Real-time streaming playback
  • ⚡️ Zero configuration needed - just add your API key and go!

🚀 Quick Start

  1. Install from Raycast Store
  2. Add your ElevenLabs API key (Get one here)
  3. Set up your preferred hotkey in Raycast (⌘ + ,)
  4. Pick your favorite voice and start speaking!

📋 Requirements

  • Raycast v1.50.0+
  • ElevenLabs API key
  • macOS 10.15+

Usage

  1. Select any text in any application
  2. Press your configured hotkey (e.g., ⌘ + Shift + S)
  3. The selected text will be read aloud
  4. Press the same hotkey again to stop playback at any time

💡 Important: By default, no hotkey is assigned. You'll need to:

  1. Open Raycast Settings (⌘ + ,)
  2. Go to Extensions
  3. Find "Speak Selected Text"
  4. Click "Add Hotkey" to set your preferred keyboard shortcut

⚙️ Advanced Settings

  • Stability (0.0 - 1.0): Controls voice consistency. Higher values make the voice more stable but potentially less expressive.
  • Similarity Boost (0.0 - 1.0): Adjusts how closely the output matches the original voice. Higher values increase similarity but may impact performance.

💡 Pro Tips

  • Use shorter text segments for faster response times
  • Experiment with different stability settings for each voice to find your perfect balance
  • The extension works with any text-based application including browsers, editors, and documents

🔍 Troubleshooting

  • If no sound plays, check your API key and internet connection
  • Ensure you have sufficient credits in your ElevenLabs account
  • For long texts, consider breaking them into smaller segments

🤝 Contributing

Found a bug or have a feature request? Please open an issue on GitHub!

📝 License

MIT License - feel free to use and modify as needed.

🙏 Credits

  • ElevenLabs for their amazing Text-to-Speech API
  • Raycast for the excellent extension platform
