Markdown Codeblock

Wraps your code in a Markdown code block.

This works well when chatting with AI, as it provides more context for the code block.

Recommended Hotkey

⌘;

How to Use

Paste from Clipboard

copy the code you want to wrap in a codeblock and run the command select the language you want to use for the codeblock and press enter (⏎)

Paste from Selection

select the code you want to wrap in a codeblock and run the command select the language you want to use for the codeblock and press cmd + enter (⌘⏎)

Example

I have the following code in my clipboard:

package main import "fmt" func main () { fmt.Println( "Hello, World!" ) }

I run the command and select go as the language for the codeblock:

and the codeblock is inserted in the markdown file:

```go package main import "fmt" func main() { fmt.Println("Hello, World!") } ```

Credits

Thanks for icons from vscode-material-icon-theme