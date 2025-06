PSN - PlayStation Network Extension for Raycast

A Raycast extension that allows you to access your PlayStation Network profile, view recently played games, and track your trophy progress directly from Raycast.

Features

🎮 Recently Played Games : View your recently played PlayStation games with game details

: View your recently played PlayStation games with game details 🏆 Trophy Tracking : Browse and search through your earned trophies

: Browse and search through your earned trophies 📊 Game Details : View detailed trophy information for each game

: View detailed trophy information for each game 🔍 Search Functionality: Quickly find specific games or trophies

Installation

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Configure your NPSSO token in the extension preferences

Setup

Getting Your NPSSO Token

Open your web browser and go to PlayStation.com In the same browser (due to a persisted cookie), visit https://ca.account.sony.com/api/v1/ssocookie. Copy your NPSSO and paste it into the extension preferences.

Commands

Recently Played

Command : Recently Played

: Description: View your recently played PlayStation games

Recently Trophy

Command : Recently Trophy

: Description: Browse your recently earned trophies

Trophy

Command : Trophy

: Description: Access detailed trophy information

Usage

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space) Type any of the PSN commands: "Recently Played" - to see your recent games

"Recently Trophy" - to view recent trophies

"Trophy" - for detailed trophy information Navigate through the results using arrow keys Press Enter to view detailed information

Requirements

Raycast (latest version)

Valid PlayStation Network account

NPSSO authentication token

Privacy & Security

Your NPSSO token is stored securely in Raycast preferences

No data is stored or transmitted to third parties

All communication is directly with PlayStation Network APIs

Troubleshooting

Authentication Issues

Ensure your NPSSO token is valid and not expired

Try logging out and back into PlayStation.com to get a fresh token

Check that your PlayStation account has the necessary privacy settings enabled

No Data Showing