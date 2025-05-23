RatingsDB

A media ratings and information viewer built with Raycast extensions.

An extension that allows you to search for movies and TV shows, view their ratings from IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic as well as view trailers, where to watch, and more. This extension will also allow you to add items to your personal watchlist and view them!

Created by Kenley Rodriguez

How to get API keys

To use this extension, you will need to sign up for an API key from the Open Movie Database (OMDB) and Watch Mode APIs.

OMDB API key

Go to the OMDB API website and register for a free API key. Once you have signed up, you will receive an email with your API key. Copy the API key and enter it in this extension's preferences in Raycast.

Watch Mode API key

Go to the Watch Mode API website and register for a free API key. Once you have signed up, you will receive an email with your API key. Copy the API key and enter it in this extension's preferences in Raycast.

Features

View detailed information about movies and TV shows

Browse TV series episodes and seasons

View Ratings Graph and copy the graph to clipboard to easily share it

AI-powered media overview and analysis

Quick access to popular platforms: IMDb Rotten Tomatoes Metacritic YouTube trailers

Detailed ratings and reviews from multiple sources

AI-generated media summaries and overviews

Add media to watchlist

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ + O - View media overview

- View media overview ⌘ + Y - Open YouTube trailer

- Open YouTube trailer ⌘ + R - View on Rotten Tomatoes

- View on Rotten Tomatoes ⌘ + M - View on Metacritic

- View on Metacritic ⌘ + I - View on IMDb

- View on IMDb ⌘ + Shift + A - AI Overview

- AI Overview ⌘ + Shift + W - Add to watchlist

Features Breakdown

Media Overview

Detailed information about movies and TV shows

Quick access to episode lists for TV series

Comprehensive media details and ratings

Ratings Graph

View Ratings Graph and copy the graph to clipboard to easily share it

Watchlist

Add media to watchlist

Seamlessly access the movies and TV shows that you would like to watch or revisit!

AI Integration

AI-powered media analysis and overview

Smart content recommendations

Enhanced media insights

Requirements

Raycast

Internet connection for fetching media data

AI features require appropriate permissions

Tech Stack

TypeScript

Raycast API

React Components

External Media APIs Integration

AI Models and Services

Setup

Install Raycast Install the RatingsDB extension Configure the extension settings to your liking Start using RatingsDB to view media information and ratings

Development

Clone the repository Install the dependencies with npm install Start the development server with npm run dev Open the extension in Raycast and start debugging

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! If you have any ideas or suggestions, please open an issue or submit a pull request.