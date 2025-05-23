RatingsDB
A media ratings and information viewer built with Raycast extensions.
An extension that allows you to search for movies and TV shows, view their ratings from IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic as well as view trailers, where to watch, and more. This extension will also allow you to add items to your personal watchlist and view them!
Created by Kenley Rodriguez
How to get API keys
To use this extension, you will need to sign up for an API key from the Open Movie Database (OMDB) and Watch Mode APIs.
OMDB API key
- Go to the OMDB API website and register for a free API key.
- Once you have signed up, you will receive an email with your API key.
- Copy the API key and enter it in this extension's preferences in Raycast.
Watch Mode API key
- Go to the Watch Mode API website and register for a free API key.
- Once you have signed up, you will receive an email with your API key.
- Copy the API key and enter it in this extension's preferences in Raycast.
Features
- View detailed information about movies and TV shows
- Browse TV series episodes and seasons
- View Ratings Graph and copy the graph to clipboard to easily share it
- AI-powered media overview and analysis
- Quick access to popular platforms:
- IMDb
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Metacritic
- YouTube trailers
- Detailed ratings and reviews from multiple sources
- AI-generated media summaries and overviews
- Add media to watchlist
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘ + O - View media overview
-
⌘ + Y - Open YouTube trailer
-
⌘ + R - View on Rotten Tomatoes
-
⌘ + M - View on Metacritic
-
⌘ + I - View on IMDb
-
⌘ + Shift + A - AI Overview
-
⌘ + Shift + W - Add to watchlist
Features Breakdown
Media Overview
- Detailed information about movies and TV shows
- Quick access to episode lists for TV series
- Comprehensive media details and ratings
Ratings Graph
- View Ratings Graph and copy the graph to clipboard to easily share it
Watchlist
- Add media to watchlist
- Seamlessly access the movies and TV shows that you would like to watch or revisit!
AI Integration
- AI-powered media analysis and overview
- Smart content recommendations
- Enhanced media insights
Requirements
- Raycast
- Internet connection for fetching media data
- AI features require appropriate permissions
Tech Stack
- TypeScript
- Raycast API
- React Components
- External Media APIs Integration
- AI Models and Services
Setup
- Install Raycast
- Install the RatingsDB extension
- Configure the extension settings to your liking
- Start using RatingsDB to view media information and ratings
Development
- Clone the repository
- Install the dependencies with
npm install
- Start the development server with
npm run dev
- Open the extension in Raycast and start debugging
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! If you have any ideas or suggestions, please open an issue or submit a pull request.