DotMate
Powerful Raycast extension for dotfile management
A powerful Raycast extension for managing your dotfiles with ease. Keep your configuration files synchronized between your local machine and your dotfiles repository.
Features
- Dotmate: List and run all available commands
- Backup Configs: Backup your local configuration files to your dotfiles repository
- Restore Configs: Restore configuration files from your repository to your local machine
- Show Status: Check the synchronization status of your dotfiles
- Show Diffs: View differences between local and repository configurations
Installation
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store or clone this repository
- Open Raycast preferences and navigate to Extensions → DotMate
- Set the Dotfile Repository Path to point to your dotfiles repository
Setup
Repository Structure
DotMate expects your dotfiles repository to have a specific structure:
your-dotfiles-repo/
├── config/
│ ├── zsh/
│ │ ├── zshrc
│ │ └── zprofile
│ ├── git/
│ │ ├── config
│ │ └── ignore
│ ├── vim/
│ │ └── vimrc
│ ├── nvim/
│ │ └── init.lua
│ ├── tmux/
│ │ └── tmux.conf
│ ├── ghostty/
│ │ └── config
│ ├── vscode/
│ │ └── settings.json
│ ├── zed/
│ │ └── settings.json
│ ├── gdb/
│ │ └── gdbinit
│ └── ruff/
│ └── ruff.toml
└── ... (other files)
Configuration
- Dotfile Repository Path: The absolute path to your dotfiles repository
- Example:
/Users/yourname/dotfiles
- This directory should contain a
config/ subdirectory where your dotfiles are stored
Commands
🔄 Backup Configs
Backs up your local configuration files to your dotfiles repository.
Usage: Open Raycast → Type "Backup Configs" → Press Enter
What it does:
- Copies configuration files from their standard locations in your home directory to your dotfiles repository
- Skips files that don't exist locally
- Skips files that are already identical between local and repository
- Shows a summary of operations performed
📥 Restore Configs
Restores configuration files from your dotfiles repository to your local machine.
Usage: Open Raycast → Type "Restore Configs" → Press Enter
What it does:
- Copies configuration files from your dotfiles repository to their standard locations
- Creates necessary directories if they don't exist
- Skips files that don't exist in the repository
- Skips files that are already identical between repository and local
- Shows a summary of operations performed
🔍 Show Diffs
View differences between your local configuration files and those in your repository.
Usage: Open Raycast → Type "Show Diffs" → Press Enter
What it shows:
- Side-by-side comparison of local vs repository files
- Files that exist in only one location
- Visual highlighting of differences
- File modification times
📊 Show Status
Check the synchronization status of all your dotfiles.
Usage: Open Raycast → Type "Show Status" → Press Enter
What it shows:
- List of all managed dotfiles
- Synchronization status (identical, different, missing)
- File sizes and modification dates
- Quick overview of what needs attention
Supported Configuration Files
DotMate currently manages these configuration files:
|Application
|Local Path
|Repository Path
|Zsh
~/.zshrc,
~/.zprofile
config/zsh/zshrc,
config/zsh/zprofile
|Git
~/.config/git/*
config/git/*
|Neovim
~/.config/nvim/init.lua
config/nvim/init.lua
|Vim
~/.config/vim/vimrc
config/vim/vimrc
|Tmux
~/.config/tmux/tmux.conf
config/tmux/tmux.conf
|Ghostty
~/.config/ghostty/config
config/ghostty/config
|VS Code
~/Library/Application Support/Code/User/settings.json
config/vscode/settings.json
|Zed
~/.config/zed/settings.json
config/zed/settings.json
|GDB
~/.config/gdb/gdbinit
config/gdb/gdbinit
|Ruff
~/.config/ruff/ruff.toml
config/ruff/ruff.toml
|EditorConfig
~/.editorconfig
config/editorconfig
Tips
Best Practices
- Version Control: Keep your dotfiles repository under version control (Git)
- Backup First: Always backup your existing configurations before first use
- Regular Sync: Use "Show Status" regularly to keep track of changes
- Review Diffs: Use "Diff Configs" before collecting or deploying to review changes
Troubleshooting
- Permission Errors: Ensure you have read/write permissions to both your home directory and dotfiles repository
- Missing Files: Some configuration files might not exist initially - DotMate will skip them gracefully
- Path Issues: Double-check that your repository path is correct and contains a
config/ directory
Workflow Example
- Make changes to your local configuration files
- Run Show Status to see what's changed
- Run Show Diffs to review the differences
- Run Backup Configs to backup changes to your repository
- Commit and push changes to your version control system
When setting up a new machine:
- Clone your dotfiles repository
- Configure DotMate with the repository path
- Run Restore Configs to restore all your configurations
License
MIT
Contributing
Issues and pull requests are welcome! Please feel free to contribute to make DotMate even better.