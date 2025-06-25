DotMate

Powerful Raycast extension for dotfile management

A powerful Raycast extension for managing your dotfiles with ease. Keep your configuration files synchronized between your local machine and your dotfiles repository.

Features

Dotmate : List and run all available commands

: List and run all available commands Backup Configs : Backup your local configuration files to your dotfiles repository

: Backup your local configuration files to your dotfiles repository Restore Configs : Restore configuration files from your repository to your local machine

: Restore configuration files from your repository to your local machine Show Status : Check the synchronization status of your dotfiles

: Check the synchronization status of your dotfiles Show Diffs: View differences between local and repository configurations

Installation

Install the extension from the Raycast Store or clone this repository Open Raycast preferences and navigate to Extensions → DotMate Set the Dotfile Repository Path to point to your dotfiles repository

Setup

Repository Structure

DotMate expects your dotfiles repository to have a specific structure:

your-dotfiles-repo/ ├── config/ │ ├── zsh/ │ │ ├── zshrc │ │ └── zprofile │ ├── git/ │ │ ├── config │ │ └── ignore │ ├── vim/ │ │ └── vimrc │ ├── nvim/ │ │ └── init.lua │ ├── tmux/ │ │ └── tmux.conf │ ├── ghostty/ │ │ └── config │ ├── vscode/ │ │ └── settings.json │ ├── zed/ │ │ └── settings.json │ ├── gdb/ │ │ └── gdbinit │ └── ruff/ │ └── ruff.toml └── ... (other files)

Configuration

Dotfile Repository Path: The absolute path to your dotfiles repository Example: /Users/yourname/dotfiles

This directory should contain a config/ subdirectory where your dotfiles are stored

Commands

🔄 Backup Configs

Backs up your local configuration files to your dotfiles repository.

Usage: Open Raycast → Type "Backup Configs" → Press Enter

What it does:

Copies configuration files from their standard locations in your home directory to your dotfiles repository

Skips files that don't exist locally

Skips files that are already identical between local and repository

Shows a summary of operations performed

📥 Restore Configs

Restores configuration files from your dotfiles repository to your local machine.

Usage: Open Raycast → Type "Restore Configs" → Press Enter

What it does:

Copies configuration files from your dotfiles repository to their standard locations

Creates necessary directories if they don't exist

Skips files that don't exist in the repository

Skips files that are already identical between repository and local

Shows a summary of operations performed

🔍 Show Diffs

View differences between your local configuration files and those in your repository.

Usage: Open Raycast → Type "Show Diffs" → Press Enter

What it shows:

Side-by-side comparison of local vs repository files

Files that exist in only one location

Visual highlighting of differences

File modification times

📊 Show Status

Check the synchronization status of all your dotfiles.

Usage: Open Raycast → Type "Show Status" → Press Enter

What it shows:

List of all managed dotfiles

Synchronization status (identical, different, missing)

File sizes and modification dates

Quick overview of what needs attention

Supported Configuration Files

DotMate currently manages these configuration files:

Application Local Path Repository Path Zsh ~/.zshrc , ~/.zprofile config/zsh/zshrc , config/zsh/zprofile Git ~/.config/git/* config/git/* Neovim ~/.config/nvim/init.lua config/nvim/init.lua Vim ~/.config/vim/vimrc config/vim/vimrc Tmux ~/.config/tmux/tmux.conf config/tmux/tmux.conf Ghostty ~/.config/ghostty/config config/ghostty/config VS Code ~/Library/Application Support/Code/User/settings.json config/vscode/settings.json Zed ~/.config/zed/settings.json config/zed/settings.json GDB ~/.config/gdb/gdbinit config/gdb/gdbinit Ruff ~/.config/ruff/ruff.toml config/ruff/ruff.toml EditorConfig ~/.editorconfig config/editorconfig

Tips

Best Practices

Version Control: Keep your dotfiles repository under version control (Git) Backup First: Always backup your existing configurations before first use Regular Sync: Use "Show Status" regularly to keep track of changes Review Diffs: Use "Diff Configs" before collecting or deploying to review changes

Troubleshooting

Permission Errors : Ensure you have read/write permissions to both your home directory and dotfiles repository

: Ensure you have read/write permissions to both your home directory and dotfiles repository Missing Files : Some configuration files might not exist initially - DotMate will skip them gracefully

: Some configuration files might not exist initially - DotMate will skip them gracefully Path Issues: Double-check that your repository path is correct and contains a config/ directory

Workflow Example

Make changes to your local configuration files Run Show Status to see what's changed Run Show Diffs to review the differences Run Backup Configs to backup changes to your repository Commit and push changes to your version control system

When setting up a new machine:

Clone your dotfiles repository Configure DotMate with the repository path Run Restore Configs to restore all your configurations

License

MIT

Contributing

Issues and pull requests are welcome! Please feel free to contribute to make DotMate even better.