Compare the last two entries of your clipboard in VS Code or Cursor
Diff View command compares the last two entries of your clipboard in VS Code or Cursor. This is especially useful when you want to compare something without being in a code editor, but still want to leverage the powerful diff capabilities of these editors.

Requirements

  • This extension requires either Visual Studio Code or Cursor to be installed on your system.
  • Additionally, make sure that code/cursor is available in your system's PATH (test this by entering code or cursor in your terminal and this should open the respective application).

Details

This extension makes use of VS Code’s CLI to open the diff view. The command used is code --diff or cursor --diff, which compares two given files. Details: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/configure/command-line#_core-cli-options

Credits

As a former Alfred user, the inspiration for this extension comes from Aung Moe: https://alfred.app/workflows/logicxd/vscodediff/

