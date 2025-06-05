Diff View command compares the last two entries of your clipboard in VS Code or Cursor. This is especially useful when you want to compare something without being in a code editor, but still want to leverage the powerful diff capabilities of these editors.
code/
cursor is available in your system's PATH (test this by entering
code or
cursor in your terminal and this should open the respective application).
This extension makes use of VS Code’s CLI to open the diff view. The command used is
code --diff or
cursor --diff, which compares two given files. Details: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/configure/command-line#_core-cli-options
Credits
As a former Alfred user, the inspiration for this extension comes from Aung Moe: https://alfred.app/workflows/logicxd/vscodediff/