Better Deal

Better Deal is a quick calculator for online shopping where it calculates the better deal between two options, taking into account the price, quantity, and unit size. It also stores the five most recent records for future reference.

For instance, imagine you're shopping online and see two options for Coke: a 32-pack of 355ml cans and a 16-pack of 1L bottles. With Better Deal, you can quickly input the prices and quantities of both options. The app will instantly calculate the cost per milliliter, helping you determine which pack offers the best value for your money. No more guesswork—just straightforward comparisons to ensure you get the most bang for your buck!

Features: