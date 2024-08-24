StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Better Deal

Calculates unit costs and tracks purchasing history to help you find the best deals.
AvatarJUXT Design
36 Installs
Install Extension
Overview

Better Deal

Better Deal is a quick calculator for online shopping where it calculates the better deal between two options, taking into account the price, quantity, and unit size. It also stores the five most recent records for future reference.

For instance, imagine you're shopping online and see two options for Coke: a 32-pack of 355ml cans and a 16-pack of 1L bottles. With Better Deal, you can quickly input the prices and quantities of both options. The app will instantly calculate the cost per milliliter, helping you determine which pack offers the best value for your money. No more guesswork—just straightforward comparisons to ensure you get the most bang for your buck!

Features:

  • Instant Price Comparison
  • Cost Per Unit Calculation
  • Recent Records
Categories
ProductivityFinance
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Spotify Player logo

Spotify Player

Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.

Brew logo

Brew

Search and install Homebrew formulae

System Monitor logo

System Monitor

Show information and usage related to CPU , Memory , Power and Network

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.