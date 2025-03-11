StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Ultrahuman

View your Ultrahuman Ring data
AvatarJosh Millgate
New
Install Extension
Overview

Ultrahuman

View your Ultrahuman ring metrics in Raycast.

Commands

Ultrahuman Summary – View today's health metrics including recovery score, sleep quality, movement index, heart rate, and step count.

Ultrahuman Yesterday Summary – View yesterday's health metrics with the same detailed breakdown as today's summary.

Ultrahuman Sleep – Get detailed insights into your sleep metrics including sleep score, efficiency, temperature, restfulness, consistency, and more.

Getting Started

  1. Get your Ultrahuman Email

    • Open the Ultrahuman app on your device
    • Navigate to the Profile tab at the bottom of the screen
    • Open the settings page (Cog icon top left)
    • Your email address will be visible at the top of the screen (copy it)

  2. Request Ultrahuman API Key and Partner ID

    • You must obtain an API key and Partner ID by either:
      • Emailing the Ultrahuman team at support@ultrahuman.com
      • Using the customer service chat within the Ultrahuman app
      • Don't forget to provide your Ultrahuman email address, this will speed up the response
      • Once you receive these codes, keep them safe and private

  3. Input Partner ID

    • Open the Ultrahuman app on your device
    • Navigate to the Profile tab at the bottom of the screen
    • Open the settings page (Cog icon top left)
    • Scroll down to find 'Partner ID' and input the code you received

  4. Add details to Raycast Extension

    • Finally, come back to Raycast and open the Ultrahuman extension
    • Enter your Ultrahuman email and API key into the fields when prompted or in extension settings
    • You're all set!
Categories
DataProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
CyberChef logo

CyberChef

The Cyber Swiss Army Knife - a web app for encryption, encoding, compression and data analysis

Oura logo

Oura

Get data from your Oura ring experience to keep track of your readiness, sleep, activity, and more.

Kill Process logo

Kill Process

Terminate processes sorted by CPU or memory usage

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.