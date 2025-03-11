Ultrahuman
View your Ultrahuman ring metrics in Raycast.
Commands
Ultrahuman Summary – View today's health metrics including recovery score, sleep quality, movement index, heart rate, and step count.
Ultrahuman Yesterday Summary – View yesterday's health metrics with the same detailed breakdown as today's summary.
Ultrahuman Sleep – Get detailed insights into your sleep metrics including sleep score, efficiency, temperature, restfulness, consistency, and more.
Getting Started
-
Get your Ultrahuman Email
- Open the Ultrahuman app on your device
- Navigate to the Profile tab at the bottom of the screen
- Open the settings page (Cog icon top left)
- Your email address will be visible at the top of the screen (copy it)
-
Request Ultrahuman API Key and Partner ID
- You must obtain an API key and Partner ID by either:
- Emailing the Ultrahuman team at support@ultrahuman.com
- Using the customer service chat within the Ultrahuman app
- Don't forget to provide your Ultrahuman email address, this will speed up the response
- Once you receive these codes, keep them safe and private
-
Input Partner ID
- Open the Ultrahuman app on your device
- Navigate to the Profile tab at the bottom of the screen
- Open the settings page (Cog icon top left)
- Scroll down to find 'Partner ID' and input the code you received
-
Add details to Raycast Extension
- Finally, come back to Raycast and open the Ultrahuman extension
- Enter your Ultrahuman email and API key into the fields when prompted or in extension settings
- You're all set!