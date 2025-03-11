Ultrahuman

View your Ultrahuman ring metrics in Raycast.

Commands

Ultrahuman Summary – View today's health metrics including recovery score, sleep quality, movement index, heart rate, and step count.

Ultrahuman Yesterday Summary – View yesterday's health metrics with the same detailed breakdown as today's summary.

Ultrahuman Sleep – Get detailed insights into your sleep metrics including sleep score, efficiency, temperature, restfulness, consistency, and more.

Getting Started