Smart Calendars AI: Create Events Using AI

Transform scheduling with AI-powered calendar management: Create events instantly by pasting text/emails/websites.

Features

This extension provides two powerful commands that connect Raycast with the Smart Calendars AI app:

Create Calendar Event from Text - Automatically sends text from your clipboard to Smart Calendars AI for event creation Create Calendar Event from URL - Sends a URL from your clipboard to Smart Calendars AI to extract and create event details

Requirements

Smart Calendars AI app installed on your device Read more on: https://www.smartcalendars.ai/

How to Use

Creating an Event from Text

Copy any text containing event details (email, meeting notes, etc.) Open Raycast and run "Create Calendar Event from Text" The extension will automatically process your clipboard content and send it to Smart Calendars AI

Creating an Event from URL

Copy a URL containing event information Open Raycast and run "Create Calendar Event from URL" The extension validates the URL and sends it to Smart Calendars AI for processing

Privacy

This extension: