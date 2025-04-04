StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Smart Calendars AI: Create Events Using AI

Transform scheduling with AI-powered calendar management: Create events instantly by pasting text/emails/websites.
JL
Johannes Lohmeier
New
Install Extension
Overview

Smart Calendars AI: Create Events Using AI

Transform scheduling with AI-powered calendar management: Create events instantly by pasting text/emails/websites.

Features

This extension provides two powerful commands that connect Raycast with the Smart Calendars AI app:

  1. Create Calendar Event from Text - Automatically sends text from your clipboard to Smart Calendars AI for event creation
  2. Create Calendar Event from URL - Sends a URL from your clipboard to Smart Calendars AI to extract and create event details

Requirements

Smart Calendars AI app installed on your device Read more on: https://www.smartcalendars.ai/

How to Use

Creating an Event from Text

  1. Copy any text containing event details (email, meeting notes, etc.)
  2. Open Raycast and run "Create Calendar Event from Text"
  3. The extension will automatically process your clipboard content and send it to Smart Calendars AI

Creating an Event from URL

  1. Copy a URL containing event information
  2. Open Raycast and run "Create Calendar Event from URL"
  3. The extension validates the URL and sends it to Smart Calendars AI for processing

Privacy

This extension:

  • Only accesses your clipboard content when you explicitly run one of the commands
  • Only sends data to the Smart Calendars AI app through approved URL schemes
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Browser Bookmarks logo

Browser Bookmarks

Integrate bookmarks from Chrome, Brave, Edge, Firefox, Safari, Arc, Vivaldi, Zen or Whale.

Quick Event logo

Quick Event

Create a calendar event using natural language

Quick Calendar logo

Quick Calendar

View calendar month-by-month

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.