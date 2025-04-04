Smart Calendars AI: Create Events Using AI
Transform scheduling with AI-powered calendar management: Create events instantly by pasting text/emails/websites.
Features
This extension provides two powerful commands that connect Raycast with the Smart Calendars AI app:
- Create Calendar Event from Text - Automatically sends text from your clipboard to Smart Calendars AI for event creation
- Create Calendar Event from URL - Sends a URL from your clipboard to Smart Calendars AI to extract and create event details
Requirements
Smart Calendars AI app installed on your device
Read more on: https://www.smartcalendars.ai/
How to Use
Creating an Event from Text
- Copy any text containing event details (email, meeting notes, etc.)
- Open Raycast and run "Create Calendar Event from Text"
- The extension will automatically process your clipboard content and send it to Smart Calendars AI
Creating an Event from URL
- Copy a URL containing event information
- Open Raycast and run "Create Calendar Event from URL"
- The extension validates the URL and sends it to Smart Calendars AI for processing
Privacy
This extension:
- Only accesses your clipboard content when you explicitly run one of the commands
- Only sends data to the Smart Calendars AI app through approved URL schemes