Extension Icon

Duan: Shorten and Manage Links

Shorten and manage links with your own domain, powered by Cloudflare Workers and D1 database.
Overview

duan (Raycast Extension)

URL shortener service based on Cloudflare Workers and D1 database.

Cloudflare Workers TypeScript Cloudflare D1 Raycast Extension

Features

  • Create and manage short links
  • Enable/disable links
  • Add descriptions to links
  • Advanced search capabilities
    • Search across multiple fields (short code, URL, description)
    • Support partial matching
    • Case-insensitive search
    • Unicode character support

How to use?

  1. Deploy your own duan API service on Cloudflare Workers.

  2. Install the Raycast extension from the Raycast Extension Store.

    Or manual installation:

    git clone https://github.com/insv23/duan-raycast-extension.git && cd duan-raycast-extension
npm install && npm run dev

  3. Configure the extension with your API host and token.

  4. Start using the extension to shorten and manage your links.

Development

Project Structure

.
├── README.md
├── package.json
├── src/
│   ├── components/
│   │   ├── LinkDetail.tsx    # Link edit form
│   │   └── LinkItem.tsx      # List item component
│   ├── hooks/
│   │   └── useLinks.ts       # Data fetching hook
│   ├── services/
│   │   ├── api/
│   │   │   ├── client.ts     # API client implementation
│   │   │   ├── config.ts     # API configuration
│   │   │   ├── endpoints/
│   │   │   │   ├── links.ts  # Links API endpoints
│   │   │   │   └── slugs.ts  # Slugs API endpoints
│   │   │   └── index.ts      # API exports
│   │   ├── search.ts         # Search utilities
│   │   └── validation/
│   │       ├── slug/
│   │       │   ├── cache.ts  # Slug cache management
│   │       │   ├── index.ts  # Slug validation logic
│   │       │   └── types.ts  # Slug validation types
│   │       ├── url/
│   │       │   ├── index.ts  # URL validation logic
│   │       │   └── types.ts  # URL validation types
│   │       └── index.ts      # Validation exports
│   ├── types/
│   │   └── index.ts          # TypeScript definitions
│   ├── utils/
│   │   └── random.ts         # Random slug generation
│   ├── list-links.tsx        # List links command
│   └── shorten-link.tsx      # Create link command

Search Functionality

The extension provides a powerful search feature that allows users to find links by:

  • Short code
  • Original URL
  • Description

Search implementation supports:

  • Partial matching (e.g., searching "git" will match "github.com")
  • Case-insensitive search
  • Unicode text search
  • Multiple field search (matches any of the fields)

Example:

// Search across all fields
const results = searchLinks(links, "github");

// Will match:
// - Short code: "gh-repo"
// - URL: "https://github.com/..."
// - Description: "My GitHub repository"

Caching Mechanisms

Raycast provides three different caching mechanisms, each suited for specific use cases:

Cache (Low-level API)

  • Characteristics:
    • Basic key-value storage
    • Synchronous operations
    • Full cache management control
    • Usable outside React environment
  • Best for:
    • Cache usage in non-React code
    • Precise control over cache read/write operations
    • Custom cache strategy implementation
    • Form validation caching

useCachedState (React Hook)

  • Characteristics:
    • Similar to useState but persisted
    • Suitable for UI state storage
    • Shareable between components
  • Best for:
    • Persisting UI state across app restarts
    • Sharing persistent state between components
    • Storing user preferences
    • UI configuration persistence

useCachedPromise (React Hook)

  • Characteristics:
    • Implements stale-while-revalidate strategy
    • Automatic loading state handling
    • Built-in error handling
    • Optimized for async data fetching
  • Best for:
    • Caching API call results
    • Background data refresh implementation
    • Optimizing data loading experience
    • List data caching

Implementation Examples

To demonstrate how to choose the appropriate caching mechanism, here are two concrete examples from our project:

Links List Caching
  • Use Case: Caching the list of all shortened links
  • Chosen Solution: useCachedPromise
  • Rationale:
    • Involves async API calls to fetch data
    • Requires automatic background refresh
    • Needs loading state management
    • Benefits from stale-while-revalidate strategy
    • Data should stay fresh while allowing immediate display of cached content
Slug Availability Validation
  • Use Case: Caching results of slug availability checks
  • Chosen Solution: Cache (low-level API)
  • Implementation Details:
    1. When the "Shorten Link" command loads:
      • Fetch all used slugs via API
      • Store them in Cache synchronously
      • Use requestIdleCallback to avoid blocking UI
      • Include timeout and cleanup mechanisms
    2. During form validation:
      • Synchronously read from Cache
      • Perform format validation
      • Check against cached slugs
    3. Benefits:
      • Instant validation feedback
      • No async operations during form validation
      • Efficient resource usage
      • Non-blocking command startup
Source code
View source
