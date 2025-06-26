duan (Raycast Extension)

URL shortener service based on Cloudflare Workers and D1 database.

Features

Create and manage short links

Enable/disable links

Add descriptions to links

Advanced search capabilities Search across multiple fields (short code, URL, description) Support partial matching Case-insensitive search Unicode character support



How to use?

Deploy your own duan API service on Cloudflare Workers. Install the Raycast extension from the Raycast Extension Store. Or manual installation: git clone https://github.com/insv23/duan-raycast-extension.git && cd duan-raycast-extension npm install && npm run dev Configure the extension with your API host and token. Start using the extension to shorten and manage your links.

Development

Project Structure

. ├── README.md ├── package.json ├── src/ │ ├── components/ │ │ ├── LinkDetail.tsx # Link edit form │ │ └── LinkItem.tsx # List item component │ ├── hooks/ │ │ └── useLinks.ts # Data fetching hook │ ├── services/ │ │ ├── api/ │ │ │ ├── client.ts # API client implementation │ │ │ ├── config.ts # API configuration │ │ │ ├── endpoints/ │ │ │ │ ├── links.ts # Links API endpoints │ │ │ │ └── slugs.ts # Slugs API endpoints │ │ │ └── index.ts # API exports │ │ ├── search.ts # Search utilities │ │ └── validation/ │ │ ├── slug/ │ │ │ ├── cache.ts # Slug cache management │ │ │ ├── index.ts # Slug validation logic │ │ │ └── types.ts # Slug validation types │ │ ├── url/ │ │ │ ├── index.ts # URL validation logic │ │ │ └── types.ts # URL validation types │ │ └── index.ts # Validation exports │ ├── types/ │ │ └── index.ts # TypeScript definitions │ ├── utils/ │ │ └── random.ts # Random slug generation │ ├── list-links.tsx # List links command │ └── shorten-link.tsx # Create link command

Search Functionality

The extension provides a powerful search feature that allows users to find links by:

Short code

Original URL

Description

Search implementation supports:

Partial matching (e.g., searching "git" will match "github.com")

Case-insensitive search

Unicode text search

Multiple field search (matches any of the fields)

Example:

// Search across all fields const results = searchLinks (links, "github" ); // Will match: // - Short code: "gh-repo" // - URL: "https://github.com/..." // - Description: "My GitHub repository"

Caching Mechanisms

Raycast provides three different caching mechanisms, each suited for specific use cases:

Cache (Low-level API)

Characteristics: Basic key-value storage Synchronous operations Full cache management control Usable outside React environment

Best for: Cache usage in non-React code Precise control over cache read/write operations Custom cache strategy implementation Form validation caching



useCachedState (React Hook)

Characteristics: Similar to useState but persisted Suitable for UI state storage Shareable between components

Best for: Persisting UI state across app restarts Sharing persistent state between components Storing user preferences UI configuration persistence



useCachedPromise (React Hook)

Characteristics: Implements stale-while-revalidate strategy Automatic loading state handling Built-in error handling Optimized for async data fetching

Best for: Caching API call results Background data refresh implementation Optimizing data loading experience List data caching



Implementation Examples

To demonstrate how to choose the appropriate caching mechanism, here are two concrete examples from our project:

Links List Caching

Use Case: Caching the list of all shortened links

Caching the list of all shortened links Chosen Solution: useCachedPromise

Rationale: Involves async API calls to fetch data Requires automatic background refresh Needs loading state management Benefits from stale-while-revalidate strategy Data should stay fresh while allowing immediate display of cached content



Slug Availability Validation