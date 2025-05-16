Summarize any Slack channel or thread directly from Raycast using OpenAI. Perfect for catching-up after vacations, keeping stakeholders in the loop, or turning noisy discussions into succinct, bullet-point briefs.
|Command
|What it does
|Summarize Slack Channel
|Picks every standalone message and thread in a channel over the last n days and generates a concise digest.
|Summarize Slack Thread
|Takes a single thread URL (or timestamp) and produces an executive summary, highlighting decisions & next steps.
Both commands respect a custom OpenAI prompt so you can fine-tune tone, detail level, language, etc.
A Slack workspace where the Raycast Slack App can be installed with the scopes below.
An OpenAI API key.
channels:read,
channels:history,
groups:read,
groups:history,
im:read,
im:history,
mpim:read,
mpim:history,
users:read,
search:read
The extension uses a PKCE OAuth flow; no server is required. Tokens are stored in Raycast’s local secure storage.
Open Raycast → Extensions → Slack Summarizer and set:
|Preference
|Description
|OpenAI API Key
sk-... key from your OpenAI dashboard
|Default OpenAI Model
|E.g.
gpt-4.1,
gpt-4.1-nano,
o3 etc.
Launch either command; the first run triggers an OAuth browser window. Select the workspace → grant the requested scopes → done.
The Custom Prompt preference is pre-pended to every request. Examples:
Provide a short TL;DR at the top, then bullet points.
Focus only on action items and decisions; omit pleasantries.
