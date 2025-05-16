Slack Summarizer

Summarize any Slack channel or thread directly from Raycast using OpenAI. Perfect for catching-up after vacations, keeping stakeholders in the loop, or turning noisy discussions into succinct, bullet-point briefs.

✨ Features

Command What it does Summarize Slack Channel Picks every standalone message and thread in a channel over the last n days and generates a concise digest. Summarize Slack Thread Takes a single thread URL (or timestamp) and produces an executive summary, highlighting decisions & next steps.

Both commands respect a custom OpenAI prompt so you can fine-tune tone, detail level, language, etc.

⚙️ Requirements

A Slack workspace where the Raycast Slack App can be installed with the scopes below.

An OpenAI API key.

Slack OAuth scopes

channels:read , channels:history , groups:read , groups:history , im:read , im:history , mpim:read , mpim:history , users:read , search:read

The extension uses a PKCE OAuth flow; no server is required. Tokens are stored in Raycast’s local secure storage.

Setup

Raycast Preferences

Open Raycast → Extensions → Slack Summarizer and set:

Preference Description OpenAI API Key sk-... key from your OpenAI dashboard Default OpenAI Model E.g. gpt-4.1 , gpt-4.1-nano , o3 etc.

Authorize Slack

Launch either command; the first run triggers an OAuth browser window. Select the workspace → grant the requested scopes → done.

📝 Custom Prompt Tips

The Custom Prompt preference is pre-pended to every request. Examples:

Provide a short TL;DR at the top, then bullet points.

Focus only on action items and decisions; omit pleasantries.

🚧 Limitations

Large channels (> 1,000 messages) may hit Slack rate limits – exponential back-off is built-in, but huge digests can take time.

Slack attachments (files, images) are ignored; only text is summarized.

📜 License

MIT © 2025 – Contributors.