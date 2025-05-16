StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Slack Summarizer

Summarize Slack channels, threads and messages using OpenAI
Overview

Slack Summarizer

Summarize any Slack channel or thread directly from Raycast using OpenAI. Perfect for catching-up after vacations, keeping stakeholders in the loop, or turning noisy discussions into succinct, bullet-point briefs.

✨ Features

CommandWhat it does
Summarize Slack ChannelPicks every standalone message and thread in a channel over the last n days and generates a concise digest.
Summarize Slack ThreadTakes a single thread URL (or timestamp) and produces an executive summary, highlighting decisions & next steps.

Both commands respect a custom OpenAI prompt so you can fine-tune tone, detail level, language, etc.

⚙️ Requirements

  • A Slack workspace where the Raycast Slack App can be installed with the scopes below.

  • An OpenAI API key.

Slack OAuth scopes

channels:read, channels:history, groups:read, groups:history, im:read, im:history, mpim:read, mpim:history, users:read, search:read

The extension uses a PKCE OAuth flow; no server is required. Tokens are stored in Raycast’s local secure storage.

Setup

Raycast Preferences

Open Raycast → ExtensionsSlack Summarizer and set:

PreferenceDescription
OpenAI API Keysk-... key from your OpenAI dashboard
Default OpenAI ModelE.g. gpt-4.1,gpt-4.1-nano, o3 etc.

Authorize Slack

Launch either command; the first run triggers an OAuth browser window. Select the workspace → grant the requested scopes → done.

📝 Custom Prompt Tips

The Custom Prompt preference is pre-pended to every request. Examples:

  • Provide a short TL;DR at the top, then bullet points.
  • Focus only on action items and decisions; omit pleasantries.

🚧 Limitations

  • Large channels (> 1,000 messages) may hit Slack rate limits – exponential back-off is built-in, but huge digests can take time.
  • Slack attachments (files, images) are ignored; only text is summarized.

📜 License

MIT © 2025 – Contributors.

