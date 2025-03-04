Delivery Tracker

Tracks deliveries, packages, and parcels in Raycast. Remembers your deliveries, so you can keep watch as they make their way to you.

This extension does not use a third-party tracking service as a proxy. It directly integrates with each supported carrier, which allows you to be in charge of your privacy.

Supported Carriers

A carrier can either support online updating of the tracking over the Internet or not. You are able to specify a manual delivery date for a delivery from a carrier that does not support online updating or a carrier that's missing credentials.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

In the settings, you'll need two things to access the UPS API.

Client ID.

Client secret.

Navigate to the UPS Developer Portal and walk through the getting started steps.

The name of the app can be anything and is only for you. You do not need a callback URL. Pick the option that you want to integrate UPS in your business because you are not representing other users for why you need API credentials. Make sure to add the Tracking API product. You'll need a shipper account tied to your normal UPS account; UPS will walk you through this process if you don't have one yet.

Federal Express (FedEx)

In the settings, you'll need two things to access the FedEx API.

API key.

Secret key.

Navigate to the FedEx Developer Portal and walk through the getting started steps.

Select the track API when creating the API project. The name of the project can be anything and is only for you. After creating the project, you'll need to subsequently create the production key and use that in this extension. Do not use the test key, or you'll get incorrect tracking information. The name of the production key name can be anything.

United States Postal Service (USPS)

While the USPS does support online updating of the tracking over the Internet, they only seem to allow large enterprise companies or companies that will also be actively sending packages. Therefore, I have not been able to verify code that works, so the USPS carrier only supports setting manual delivery dates for now.

Contributing

Feel free to file an issue or fork and PR on the original repository or through the main extension repository workflow.

If you are adding support for a new carrier, you can take inspiration from the existing carriers. Please update the documentation here on how one signs-up for the carrier and gets any API keys.