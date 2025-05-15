A powerful Raycast extension to convert video and audio files into various formats with ease.
mp4,
mov,
avi,
mkv,
webm,
mpeg
h264,
h265,
mpeg4,
vp8,
vp9,
mpeg1,
mpeg2
This extension requires FFmpeg to be installed on your system.
There are several ways to install FFmpeg, but the easiest is via Homebrew, a package manager for macOS.
Open Terminal and paste the following command:
/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"
Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
Once Homebrew is installed, run:
brew install ffmpeg
This will install FFmpeg with default options, including support for most common codecs.
After installation, verify that FFmpeg is accessible from your terminal by running:
ffmpeg -version
You should see version information if the installation was successful.
If you see a "command not found" error, try restarting your terminal or ensuring that Homebrew's path is added to your shell configuration (e.g.,
.zshrc,
.bash_profile).
MIT