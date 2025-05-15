Video Converter

A powerful Raycast extension to convert video and audio files into various formats with ease.

Features

Convert videos to a variety of formats: mp4 , mov , avi , mkv , webm , mpeg

, , , , , Supports multiple codecs: h264 , h265 , mpeg4 , vp8 , vp9 , mpeg1 , mpeg2

, , , , , , Set maximum file size or define custom bitrate

Replace or remove audio tracks during conversion

Hardware acceleration support for faster encoding

Automatically grabs selected files from Finder

Save and reuse your conversion settings with smart presets

Requirements

This extension requires FFmpeg to be installed on your system.

Install FFmpeg on macOS

There are several ways to install FFmpeg, but the easiest is via Homebrew, a package manager for macOS.

Step 1: Install Homebrew (if not already installed)

Open Terminal and paste the following command:

/bin/bash -c " $(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh) "

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Step 2: Install FFmpeg using Homebrew

Once Homebrew is installed, run:

brew install ffmpeg

This will install FFmpeg with default options, including support for most common codecs.

Step 3: Verify Installation

After installation, verify that FFmpeg is accessible from your terminal by running:

ffmpeg -version

You should see version information if the installation was successful.

If you see a "command not found" error, try restarting your terminal or ensuring that Homebrew's path is added to your shell configuration (e.g., .zshrc , .bash_profile ).

License

MIT