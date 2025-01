TrenIT

Italian Rail departure information.

Commands

name description Check Trains Status Select a train station to check the status of your train.

Screenshot

https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/ccf422c5-d9e4-4e66-b81f-ad8e55fee13c

Acknowledgments

This command is heavily based on Traquantopassa, an open source project to check bus and train schedules and real time delays in Trentino, made by Matteo Contrini.