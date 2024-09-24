Hakuna Extention to start and stop a timer at hakuna.ch
First, get your API token from https://app.hakuna.ch/token.
Start a timer manually via the web interface, as you have always done before.
We then read out the project ID and the task ID using the following command. Replace
your-token with your own API token.
curl -X "GET" "https://app.hakuna.ch/api/v1/timer" \
-H "Accept-Version: v1" \
-H "X-Auth-Token: your-token"
In the following response you can find your Project-ID and Task-ID, example:
{"date":"2024-09-24","start_time":"07:59","duration":"4:04","duration_in_seconds":14640.0,"note":null,"user":{"id":10,"name":"Firstname Lastname","email":"user@domain.tld","status":"active","groups":["Group ABC"],"teams":["Team ABC"]},"task":{"id":2,"name":"Arbeit","archived":false,"default":true},"project":1}%
We are looking for the section
task and there for
id and
project. In this example Task-ID =
2 and Project-ID =
1.
If you are not using projects, the response should be
"project":"null" you can then leave the Project-ID empty.