Implements DuckDuckGo !Bangs search directly in Raycast without sending traffic through a third party website 🔐
Search Router lets you search specific websites from Raycast using shortcuts by implementing DuckDuckGo !Bangs. For example:
!g cats searches Google for "cats"
!w cats searches Wikipedia for "cats"
Help me fix my code !t3 uses t3.chat to ask AI to fix your code
Pro Tip: ✨ For the best experience, set up Search Router as a Fallback Command in Raycast. This allows you to use bangs directly from the main Raycast search without having to first open the extension!
Type your query with an optional bang prefix/suffix:
!yt funny videos searches YouTube
funny videos uses your default search engine
View and manage all available search engines and set your default search engine.
For the most seamless experience:
Contributions welcome! Submit a pull request to add more search engines or improvements.
To add new search engines to the extension:
src/data/search-engines.ts file with your new search engine definitions
npm run dev