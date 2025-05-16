StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Tableau Navigator

Search and open Tableau Dashboards and Views quickly.
AvatarRuslan Hryshchenko
New
Install Extension
Overview

Tableau Navigator

Tableau Navigator is a Raycast extension that allows you to quickly search and access your Tableau dashboards and visualizations from anywhere on your Mac.

Features

  • 🔍 Fast Search: Quickly find Tableau dashboards and charts by name, project, or owner
  • 🔄 Real-time Data: Connect directly to your Tableau for up-to-date results
  • 🔗 Quick Access: Open dashboards in your browser or copy links with one keystroke
  • 📊 View Details: See key information like update dates, owners, and project information
  • 🔐 Secure Authentication: Uses Tableau Personal Access Tokens for secure authentication

Setup Requirements

Before you can use Tableau Navigator, you'll need:

  1. Access to a Tableau Server or Tableau Cloud instance
  2. Personal Access Token (PAT) credentials
  3. API access permissions on your Tableau account

Configuration

To configure Tableau Navigator, you'll need to provide the following information in the extension's preferences:

Required Settings

  • Tableau Server URL: The complete URL to your Tableau server (e.g., https://tableau.example.com)
  • Tableau API Version: The REST API version to use (e.g., 3.24)
  • Personal Access Token Name: The name of your Personal Access Token
  • Personal Access Token Secret: Your Personal Access Token secret value
  • Tableau Site ID: Your site's Content URL (leave empty for Default site)

How to Get Your Credentials

Personal Access Token (PAT)

  1. Log in to your Tableau Server or Tableau Cloud
  2. Go to your user profile (click your name in the top right)
  3. Select My Account Settings
  4. Scroll to the Personal Access Tokens
  5. Click Create new token
  6. Enter a descriptive name for your token
  7. Click Create
  8. IMPORTANT: Copy both the token name and secret value immediately - the secret will only be shown once!

Finding Your Site ID (Content URL)

  • If you're using the Default site, leave this field empty
  • For other sites, the Site ID is the "contentUrl" value, which you can find in the URL when browsing that site
  • Example: In the URL https://tableau.example.com/#/site/sales/projects, the Site ID is sales

API Version

  • The API version should match what your Tableau server supports
  • Recent versions (3.19 and above) generally work well
  • Default recommended: 3.24

Troubleshooting

Common Connection Issues

  • Authentication Errors: Double-check your Personal Access Token name and secret (they are case-sensitive)
  • Server URL Format: Ensure your server URL includes the https:// prefix
  • API Version: Make sure you're using a version supported by your server
  • Permission Errors: Confirm your Tableau account has sufficient permissions
  • Network Issues: Check if your device can access the Tableau server

Updating Settings

If you need to change your connection settings:

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Type "Search Tableau" to find the extension
  3. Press ⌘, (Command + Comma) to open Extension Preferences
  4. Update your settings and try again

Usage Tips

  • Use the search bar to filter dashboards by name, project, or owner
  • Press ⌘R to refresh the dashboard list
  • Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly open or copy links to dashboards

Privacy & Security

Your Tableau credentials are stored locally on your device using Raycast's secure preferences storage. The extension only connects to your specified Tableau server and doesn't send data anywhere else.

Happy navigating through your Tableau dashboards!

Categories
Web
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Video Downloader logo

Video Downloader

Download videos from YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, Bilibili and more using yt-dlp CLI

Google Gemini logo

Google Gemini

Use the Google Gemini from the comfort of Raycast.

Google Search logo

Google Search

Google search with autosuggestions

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.