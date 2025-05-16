Tableau Navigator

Tableau Navigator is a Raycast extension that allows you to quickly search and access your Tableau dashboards and visualizations from anywhere on your Mac.

Features

🔍 Fast Search : Quickly find Tableau dashboards and charts by name, project, or owner

: Quickly find Tableau dashboards and charts by name, project, or owner 🔄 Real-time Data : Connect directly to your Tableau for up-to-date results

: Connect directly to your Tableau for up-to-date results 🔗 Quick Access : Open dashboards in your browser or copy links with one keystroke

: Open dashboards in your browser or copy links with one keystroke 📊 View Details : See key information like update dates, owners, and project information

: See key information like update dates, owners, and project information 🔐 Secure Authentication: Uses Tableau Personal Access Tokens for secure authentication

Setup Requirements

Before you can use Tableau Navigator, you'll need:

Access to a Tableau Server or Tableau Cloud instance Personal Access Token (PAT) credentials API access permissions on your Tableau account

Configuration

To configure Tableau Navigator, you'll need to provide the following information in the extension's preferences:

Required Settings

Tableau Server URL : The complete URL to your Tableau server (e.g., https://tableau.example.com )

: The complete URL to your Tableau server (e.g., ) Tableau API Version : The REST API version to use (e.g., 3.24 )

: The REST API version to use (e.g., ) Personal Access Token Name : The name of your Personal Access Token

: The name of your Personal Access Token Personal Access Token Secret : Your Personal Access Token secret value

: Your Personal Access Token secret value Tableau Site ID: Your site's Content URL (leave empty for Default site)

How to Get Your Credentials

Personal Access Token (PAT)

Log in to your Tableau Server or Tableau Cloud Go to your user profile (click your name in the top right) Select My Account Settings Scroll to the Personal Access Tokens Click Create new token Enter a descriptive name for your token Click Create IMPORTANT: Copy both the token name and secret value immediately - the secret will only be shown once!

Finding Your Site ID (Content URL)

If you're using the Default site, leave this field empty

For other sites, the Site ID is the "contentUrl" value, which you can find in the URL when browsing that site

Example: In the URL https://tableau.example.com/#/site/sales/projects , the Site ID is sales

API Version

The API version should match what your Tableau server supports

Recent versions (3.19 and above) generally work well

Default recommended: 3.24

Troubleshooting

Common Connection Issues

Authentication Errors : Double-check your Personal Access Token name and secret (they are case-sensitive)

: Double-check your Personal Access Token name and secret (they are case-sensitive) Server URL Format : Ensure your server URL includes the https:// prefix

: Ensure your server URL includes the prefix API Version : Make sure you're using a version supported by your server

: Make sure you're using a version supported by your server Permission Errors : Confirm your Tableau account has sufficient permissions

: Confirm your Tableau account has sufficient permissions Network Issues: Check if your device can access the Tableau server

Updating Settings

If you need to change your connection settings:

Open Raycast Type "Search Tableau" to find the extension Press ⌘, (Command + Comma) to open Extension Preferences Update your settings and try again

Usage Tips

Use the search bar to filter dashboards by name, project, or owner

Press ⌘R to refresh the dashboard list

Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly open or copy links to dashboards

Privacy & Security

Your Tableau credentials are stored locally on your device using Raycast's secure preferences storage. The extension only connects to your specified Tableau server and doesn't send data anywhere else.

Happy navigating through your Tableau dashboards!