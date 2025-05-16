Tableau Navigator
Tableau Navigator is a Raycast extension that allows you to quickly search and access your Tableau dashboards and visualizations from anywhere on your Mac.
Features
- 🔍 Fast Search: Quickly find Tableau dashboards and charts by name, project, or owner
- 🔄 Real-time Data: Connect directly to your Tableau for up-to-date results
- 🔗 Quick Access: Open dashboards in your browser or copy links with one keystroke
- 📊 View Details: See key information like update dates, owners, and project information
- 🔐 Secure Authentication: Uses Tableau Personal Access Tokens for secure authentication
Setup Requirements
Before you can use Tableau Navigator, you'll need:
- Access to a Tableau Server or Tableau Cloud instance
- Personal Access Token (PAT) credentials
- API access permissions on your Tableau account
Configuration
To configure Tableau Navigator, you'll need to provide the following information in the extension's preferences:
Required Settings
- Tableau Server URL: The complete URL to your Tableau server (e.g.,
https://tableau.example.com)
- Tableau API Version: The REST API version to use (e.g.,
3.24)
- Personal Access Token Name: The name of your Personal Access Token
- Personal Access Token Secret: Your Personal Access Token secret value
- Tableau Site ID: Your site's Content URL (leave empty for Default site)
How to Get Your Credentials
Personal Access Token (PAT)
- Log in to your Tableau Server or Tableau Cloud
- Go to your user profile (click your name in the top right)
- Select My Account Settings
- Scroll to the Personal Access Tokens
- Click Create new token
- Enter a descriptive name for your token
- Click Create
- IMPORTANT: Copy both the token name and secret value immediately - the secret will only be shown once!
Finding Your Site ID (Content URL)
- If you're using the Default site, leave this field empty
- For other sites, the Site ID is the "contentUrl" value, which you can find in the URL when browsing that site
- Example: In the URL
https://tableau.example.com/#/site/sales/projects, the Site ID is
sales
API Version
- The API version should match what your Tableau server supports
- Recent versions (3.19 and above) generally work well
- Default recommended: 3.24
Troubleshooting
Common Connection Issues
- Authentication Errors: Double-check your Personal Access Token name and secret (they are case-sensitive)
- Server URL Format: Ensure your server URL includes the
https:// prefix
- API Version: Make sure you're using a version supported by your server
- Permission Errors: Confirm your Tableau account has sufficient permissions
- Network Issues: Check if your device can access the Tableau server
Updating Settings
If you need to change your connection settings:
- Open Raycast
- Type "Search Tableau" to find the extension
- Press ⌘, (Command + Comma) to open Extension Preferences
- Update your settings and try again
Usage Tips
- Use the search bar to filter dashboards by name, project, or owner
- Press ⌘R to refresh the dashboard list
- Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly open or copy links to dashboards
Privacy & Security
Your Tableau credentials are stored locally on your device using Raycast's secure preferences storage. The extension only connects to your specified Tableau server and doesn't send data anywhere else.
Happy navigating through your Tableau dashboards!