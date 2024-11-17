View your sales and products from Gumroad.

In order to use this extension, you need to obtain a Gumroad access token. To do so, follow these steps:

Go to Gumroad and log in to your account.

In the left sidebar, click "Settings" and then click on "Advanced". The following link can be used as a shortcut: https://app.gumroad.com/settings/advanced

In the "Applications" section you will need to create a new application. To do this you will need to provide a name and a redirect URI, which can be any valid URL, for example https://localhost/ .