Gumroad Sales

View your sales and products from Gumroad
AvatarEduardo Gómez
Overview

Gumroad Sales

View your sales and products from Gumroad.

Obtaining an Access Token

In order to use this extension, you need to obtain a Gumroad access token. To do so, follow these steps:

  1. Go to Gumroad and log in to your account.

  2. In the left sidebar, click "Settings" and then click on "Advanced". The following link can be used as a shortcut: https://app.gumroad.com/settings/advanced

  3. In the "Applications" section you will need to create a new application. To do this you will need to provide a name and a redirect URI, which can be any valid URL, for example https://localhost/.

  4. Once the app is created, click "Generate Access Token", copy the generated token and paste it into the corresponding field in the extension settings.

Finance
