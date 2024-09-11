StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Catppuccin

Quickly view the Catppuccin color palette, userstyles, ports, and documentation.
Overview

Catppuccin

Quickly view the Catppuccin color palette, userstyles, ports, and documentation within Raycast.

Catppuccin is a community-driven pastel theme that aims to strike the perfect balance between low and high contrast themes. Featuring 4 soothing flavors and 26 eye-candy colors each, it's ideal for coding, designing, and more!

Flavors

Catppuccin offers four distinct flavors, each designed for different lighting conditions:

  • Macchiato (Dark)
  • Mocha (Darkest)
  • Frappe (Light)
  • Latte (Lightest)

Ports

Catppuccin has been ported to various applications, enhancing the visual experience across many platforms. This Catppuccin Raycast port is an example of that, but many others are available.

Userstyles

You can also apply Catppuccin's soothing palette to websites using custom CSS. Userstyles are easy to apply via browser extensions like Stylus. Make your browsing experience more delightful with Catppuccin's signature styles.

Documentation

In addition to the color palette, Catppuccin also provides extensive documentation, covering the project's style guides, specifications, and principles. Dive into the Catppuccin documentation to understand how to implement and adhere to this beautiful design language.

