Daily Sites lets you collect frequently used websites, filter them by name, URL, and category, and easily open them in your default web browser.
The first time you open the extension you will be asked to choose an XML folder, this defaults to your Documents folder. This folder is used by the “Export Sites” and “Import Sites” commands. It’s where exported XML files are saved and the default import directory.
As the name implies, Daily Sites was created to make it easier for you to access websites that you view on a daily basis. A prime example of this is technology news sites which may be updated multiple times a day.
We can create a series of sites with the category “News” and then every time you want to browse your tech news sites, you can either type “news” or select the “News” category from the Category dropdown menu.
Developed by Derek William Scott (@dubsdotla on GitHub).
Distributed under the MIT License.