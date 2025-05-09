Daily Sites - Site Launcher

Description

Daily Sites lets you collect frequently used websites, filter them by name, URL, and category, and easily open them in your default web browser.

Setup

The first time you open the extension you will be asked to choose an XML folder, this defaults to your Documents folder. This folder is used by the “Export Sites” and “Import Sites” commands. It’s where exported XML files are saved and the default import directory.

Features

Site Launcher

Browse your full collection of saved sites

Filter by name, URL or category

Open any site in your default web browser

Manage Sites entry provides: Add Site Import Sites Export Sites Delete All Sites

Add Site

Add a new website to your collection

Require only a name and URL (category optional)

Export Sites

Export your entire collection to an XML file

Use for backups or manual editing outside Raycast

Import Sites

Import sites from a previously exported XML file

Automatically merge only new entries (skips duplicates)

Usage

As the name implies, Daily Sites was created to make it easier for you to access websites that you view on a daily basis. A prime example of this is technology news sites which may be updated multiple times a day.

We can create a series of sites with the category “News” and then every time you want to browse your tech news sites, you can either type “news” or select the “News” category from the Category dropdown menu.

Author

Developed by Derek William Scott (@dubsdotla on GitHub).

License

Distributed under the MIT License.