Inbox AI for Raycast
A Raycast extension to trigger Inbox AI actions directly from Raycast. Process text, audio, and screenshots with AI using your predefined actions.
Features
Audio Processing
- Process Audio: Record audio and discuss with AI
- Process Audio with Selected Text: Discuss selected text
- Process Audio with Browser Content: Discuss webpage content
Text Processing
- Process Text: Input text directly for AI processing
- Process Text with Selected Text: Process text selected from any application
- Process Text with Browser Content: Process content from active webpage
Screenshot Processing
- Process Screenshot: Take a screenshot and discuss with AI
General Features
- Create quick links for frequently used actions