Overview

Inbox AI for Raycast

A Raycast extension to trigger Inbox AI actions directly from Raycast. Process text, audio, and screenshots with AI using your predefined actions.

Features

Audio Processing

  • Process Audio: Record audio and discuss with AI
  • Process Audio with Selected Text: Discuss selected text
  • Process Audio with Browser Content: Discuss webpage content

Text Processing

  • Process Text: Input text directly for AI processing
  • Process Text with Selected Text: Process text selected from any application
  • Process Text with Browser Content: Process content from active webpage

Screenshot Processing

  • Process Screenshot: Take a screenshot and discuss with AI

General Features

  • Create quick links for frequently used actions
