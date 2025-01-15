Inbox AI for Raycast

A Raycast extension to trigger Inbox AI actions directly from Raycast. Process text, audio, and screenshots with AI using your predefined actions.

Features

Audio Processing

Process Audio : Record audio and discuss with AI

: Record audio and discuss with AI Process Audio with Selected Text : Discuss selected text

: Discuss selected text Process Audio with Browser Content: Discuss webpage content

Text Processing

Process Text : Input text directly for AI processing

: Input text directly for AI processing Process Text with Selected Text : Process text selected from any application

: Process text selected from any application Process Text with Browser Content: Process content from active webpage

Screenshot Processing

Process Screenshot: Take a screenshot and discuss with AI

General Features