StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Strapi

Strapi extension for Raycast
AvatarDouwe Pausma
New
Install Extension
Overview

Strapi Raycast Extension

Strapi extension for Raycast. Explore your Strapi content & media all from within Raycast.

Required settings

SettingDescription
Strapi HostURL of your strapi instance (e.g. http://localhost:1337, https://api.domain.ext)
Strapi API TokenGenerate an API Token via 'Strapi -> Settings -> API Tokens' (with full access)

Caveats

Due to the limitations of Strapi's REST API, it's not always possible to properly index content-types. For instance, you might encounter different fields being used as your entry title then that you have configured in Strapi. This is because Strapi doesn't include information about entry titles in their API.

Roadmap

  • Entry creation
  • File uploads
  • Connect with multiple Strapi instances

Contribution

Feel free to contribute to the project by making a pull request!

Disclaimer

I am in no way affiliated with Strapi. I enjoy using Strapi and I enjoy using Raycast, therefore I created this extension. This is my contribution to Strapi's open source ecosystem.

Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.