Paystack

Manage your Paystack account effortlessly in Raycast—check balances, search transactions, generate links, issue refunds, and track revenue—all from your keyboard.
Paystack Raycast Extension

Setup Instructions

To use this extension, you need to provide your Paystack API keys. Follow the steps below to get started:

  1. Obtain Your API Keys:
  • Log in to your Paystack Dashboard.
  • Navigate to the Settings page and select the API Keys & Webhooks tab.
  • Copy your Live Secret Key and Test Secret Key.
  1. Configure the Extension:
  • Open the Raycast preferences and navigate to the Paystack extension settings.
  • Paste your Live Secret Key and Test Secret Key into the respective fields.
  1. Switch Between Live and Test Modes:
  • Use the mode dropdown in the extension preference settings to switch between live and test environments as needed.

Troubleshooting

If you encounter any issues, ensure that:

  • Your API keys are correctly entered.
  • You have the necessary permissions enabled on your Paystack account.
Developer ToolsFinanceProductivityDocumentation
