Be among the first ones to build custom extensions with our API.
From the beginning of Raycast, we were keen to provide an API to build extensions for the app. Paired with a strong developer community, we believe in growing an ecosystem of productivity tools for individuals and teams. Today we're announcing our developer program that offers early access to this API. Fill out a short survey and help us to take on this next milestone.
We know that we can’t build all extensions in Raycast ourselves. A lot of highly-rewarding productivity tools are custom to the setup of individuals, teams or organizations. Some of those setups are even behind intranets or firewalls. Instead, we can serve the toolkit a developer community needs, to shape the ecosystem of productivity tools they desire.
We've already taken the first steps with our beta testers:
Script Commands are just the beginning of extending Raycast. With our API we want to enable developers to build much richer experiences. They will have advanced user interfaces with keyboard shortcuts similar to the built-in Jira or GitHub extensions.
We're still in the early days and focus on three topics:
The above are not easy tasks and it takes a whole community to pull it off. We're in the early days of designing the API. Signing up for the developer program gives you a saying in how the developer experience should be.
We can't wait to lift Raycast to the next level with all of you!