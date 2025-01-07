Spring Initializr Extension for Raycast
Generate Spring Boot projects directly from Raycast, powered by the official Spring Initializr service.
Here is a short preview of the extension
https://youtu.be/uryzwaM-Ciw
Features
- Generate Spring Boot projects without leaving Raycast
- Support for all Spring Boot versions
- Multiple build tools (Maven, Gradle)
- Multiple languages (Java, Kotlin, Groovy)
- Full dependency management
- Downloads directly to your Downloads folder
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Search for "Create Spring Project"
- Fill in your project details
- Select dependencies
- Generate and download your project
Projects are automatically saved to your Downloads folder.
Requirements
- macOS
- Node.js 20.x or later
- Raycast
Author
Dan Vega (danvega@gmail.com)
License
MIT