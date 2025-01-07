Spring Initializr Extension for Raycast

Generate Spring Boot projects directly from Raycast, powered by the official Spring Initializr service.

Here is a short preview of the extension

https://youtu.be/uryzwaM-Ciw

Features

Generate Spring Boot projects without leaving Raycast

Support for all Spring Boot versions

Multiple build tools (Maven, Gradle)

Multiple languages (Java, Kotlin, Groovy)

Full dependency management

Downloads directly to your Downloads folder

Usage

Open Raycast Search for "Create Spring Project" Fill in your project details Select dependencies Generate and download your project

Projects are automatically saved to your Downloads folder.

Requirements

macOS

Node.js 20.x or later

Raycast

Author

Dan Vega (danvega@gmail.com)

License

MIT