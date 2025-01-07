StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Spring Initializr

Spring Initializr is a tool that simplifies the creation of Spring Boot projects.
AvatarDan Vega
Overview

Spring Initializr Extension for Raycast

Generate Spring Boot projects directly from Raycast, powered by the official Spring Initializr service.

Spring Initializr

Here is a short preview of the extension

https://youtu.be/uryzwaM-Ciw

Features

  • Generate Spring Boot projects without leaving Raycast
  • Support for all Spring Boot versions
  • Multiple build tools (Maven, Gradle)
  • Multiple languages (Java, Kotlin, Groovy)
  • Full dependency management
  • Downloads directly to your Downloads folder

Usage

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "Create Spring Project"
  3. Fill in your project details
  4. Select dependencies
  5. Generate and download your project

Projects are automatically saved to your Downloads folder.

Requirements

  • macOS
  • Node.js 20.x or later
  • Raycast

Author

Dan Vega (danvega@gmail.com)

License

MIT

