Squeeze

Squeeze is a simple utility for cleaning up clipboard text.

It offers commands to remove or normalize whitespace and line breaks, with optional paragraph preservation. Useful for tidying up text copied from PDFs, websites, or formatted documents.

Features

Trim leading, trailing, or both kinds of whitespace

Remove line breaks, with optional paragraph preservation

Reconstruct natural sentence flow from multi-line text

Brute-force squeeze all whitespace and breaks

Advanced command for fine-tuned control

Why Squeeze?

Text from external sources often comes with unwanted formatting: broken line breaks, excessive spacing, or awkward hyphenation. Squeeze helps you quickly clean it up with a few preset commands.

MIT licensed.