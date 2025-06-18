Integrate your Beehiiv publication with Raycast. Search posts & subscribers, drill-down into detailed analytics, copy links, refresh stats, and keep an eye on the latest campaigns – all without leaving your keyboard.
Install the extension from the Raycast Store, invoke Raycast (⌘ Space by default) and start typing one of the commands below.
|Command
|What it does
|Search Posts
|Browse every post in your publication, view stats, open analytics, copy URLs.
|Search Subscribers
|Search the entire subscriber list, inspect details, open subscriber view in Beehiiv.
|Menu Bar – Latest Email
|Shows open/click metrics for the most recently emailed post right in your menu bar.
|Menu Bar - Subscribers Count
|Shows current number of subscribers in your publication.
Quickly search by title or subtitle across all posts. The list is cached locally so it opens instantly and silently refreshes in the background.
Search subscribers by email.
Adds an optional menu-bar item that shows Title: Unique Opens / Recipients for the most recently sent email.
Click to reveal:
Metrics auto-refresh every 30 minutes.
Paste both values in the extension Preferences. That's it!
This project is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with beehiiv. "beehiiv" and associated marks are trademarks of their respective owners.