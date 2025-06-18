Beehiiv for Raycast

Integrate your Beehiiv publication with Raycast. Search posts & subscribers, drill-down into detailed analytics, copy links, refresh stats, and keep an eye on the latest campaigns – all without leaving your keyboard.

Install the extension from the Raycast Store, invoke Raycast (⌘ Space by default) and start typing one of the commands below.

Overview of Commands

Command What it does Search Posts Browse every post in your publication, view stats, open analytics, copy URLs. Search Subscribers Search the entire subscriber list, inspect details, open subscriber view in Beehiiv. Menu Bar – Latest Email Shows open/click metrics for the most recently emailed post right in your menu bar. Menu Bar - Subscribers Count Shows current number of subscribers in your publication.

Search Posts

Quickly search by title or subtitle across all posts. The list is cached locally so it opens instantly and silently refreshes in the background.

Actions (⌘ K to search actions)

Enter – Open Overview (for unpublished) or Statistics (for published) for the post.

– Open Overview (for unpublished) or Statistics (for published) for the post. ⌘ Enter – Edit post on beehiiv.

– Edit post on beehiiv. ⌘ . – Copy the public URL.

– Copy the public URL. ⌘ C – Copy the publication title.

Preview Metadata

Thumbnail

Publishing status (Draft / Scheduled / Published / Archived)

Publish date

Audience (Free / Premium)

Email & Web metrics (Recipients · Unique Opens · Clicks · Views)

Search Subscribers

Search subscribers by email.

Actions

Enter – Open subscriber profile inside beehiiv.

– Open subscriber profile inside beehiiv. ⌘ C – Copy email address.

Menu Bar – Latest Email Stats

Adds an optional menu-bar item that shows Title: Unique Opens / Recipients for the most recently sent email.

Click to reveal:

Post title

Recipients, Unique Opens, Clicks

Quick link to the analytics dashboard

Manual "Refresh"

Metrics auto-refresh every 30 minutes.

How Caching Works

Lists are stored in Raycast's secure cache ( beehiivPosts , beehiivSubscriptions ).

, ). When a command is run the cache is shown first, then only newer items (by created timestamp) are fetched until an existing item is hit.

items (by timestamp) are fetched until an existing item is hit. Selecting an item fetches its latest stats/details but only once per minute to avoid API spam.

Preferences

API Key – Generate in beehiiv → Settings ▸ API. Publication ID – Check in beehiiv → Settings ▸ API. You need to use a value under the API V2 .

Paste both values in the extension Preferences. That's it!

Disclaimer

This project is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with beehiiv. "beehiiv" and associated marks are trademarks of their respective owners.