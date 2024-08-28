A Raycast extension that uses your Ente Auth exports
Features
- Imports: Ability to dynamically import secrets
- TOTP Code Display: Fetches and displays TOTP secrets exported from Ente Auth.
- Sorted Data: Most used TOTP codes will be displayed at the top. Use ⌘ + [Number] to select.
- Dynamic Icons: Displays service-specific favicons when URL placed in notes section.
- Metadata Display: Shows detailed metadata for each TOTP.
- Progress Indicator: Visual progress indicator for the remaining time of the current TOTP code.
- Tag Support: Displays tags associated with each TOTP secret.
- Clipboard Actions: Allows users to copy the current and next TOTP codes to the clipboard with a single click.
Usage
[!NOTE]
The Ente Auth CLI is required.
Setup
Adding your account
As explained here, run:
ente account add to login into an existing account. If you wish to update your account information, run the below:
ente account update --app auth --email <email> --dir <path>.
Next Steps
Using Raycast
- Run
Export Secrets. This will create a
~/Documents/ente directory and a file named
ente_auth.txt.
- Run
Import Secrets. This will import all serialized items into Raycast encrypted database.
Using Ente
To perform a manual import, run:
ente export, then run
Import Secrets.
Or perform the same actions but through the UI as long as the file is placed in the
~/Documents/ente folder.
Optionally
You can delete exported secrets from it's exported path by using
Delete Export.