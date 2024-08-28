StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Ente Auth

Get TOTP Codes from Ente Auth
Overview

A Raycast extension that uses your Ente Auth exports

Features

  • Imports: Ability to dynamically import secrets
  • TOTP Code Display: Fetches and displays TOTP secrets exported from Ente Auth.
  • Sorted Data: Most used TOTP codes will be displayed at the top. Use ⌘ + [Number] to select.
  • Dynamic Icons: Displays service-specific favicons when URL placed in notes section.
  • Metadata Display: Shows detailed metadata for each TOTP.
  • Progress Indicator: Visual progress indicator for the remaining time of the current TOTP code.
  • Tag Support: Displays tags associated with each TOTP secret.
  • Clipboard Actions: Allows users to copy the current and next TOTP codes to the clipboard with a single click.

Usage

[!NOTE] The Ente Auth CLI is required.

Setup

Adding your account

As explained here, run: ente account add to login into an existing account. If you wish to update your account information, run the below: ente account update --app auth --email <email> --dir <path>.

Next Steps

Using Raycast

  • Run Export Secrets. This will create a ~/Documents/ente directory and a file named ente_auth.txt.
  • Run Import Secrets. This will import all serialized items into Raycast encrypted database.

Using Ente

To perform a manual import, run: ente export, then run Import Secrets.

Or perform the same actions but through the UI as long as the file is placed in the ~/Documents/ente folder.

Optionally

You can delete exported secrets from it's exported path by using Delete Export.

