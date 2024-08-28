A Raycast extension that uses your Ente Auth exports

Features

Imports: Ability to dynamically import secrets

TOTP Code Display: Fetches and displays TOTP secrets exported from Ente Auth.

Sorted Data: Most used TOTP codes will be displayed at the top. Use ⌘ + [Number] to select.

Dynamic Icons: Displays service-specific favicons when URL placed in notes section.

Metadata Display: Shows detailed metadata for each TOTP.

Progress Indicator: Visual progress indicator for the remaining time of the current TOTP code.

Tag Support: Displays tags associated with each TOTP secret.

Clipboard Actions: Allows users to copy the current and next TOTP codes to the clipboard with a single click.

Usage

[!NOTE] The Ente Auth CLI is required.

Setup

Adding your account

As explained here, run: ente account add to login into an existing account. If you wish to update your account information, run the below: ente account update --app auth --email <email> --dir <path> .

Next Steps

Using Raycast

Run Export Secrets . This will create a ~/Documents/ente directory and a file named ente_auth.txt .

. This will create a directory and a file named . Run Import Secrets . This will import all serialized items into Raycast encrypted database.

Using Ente

To perform a manual import, run: ente export , then run Import Secrets .

Or perform the same actions but through the UI as long as the file is placed in the ~/Documents/ente folder.

Optionally