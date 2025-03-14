Mermaid to Image

A Raycast extension that instantly converts Mermaid diagram code from your clipboard into beautiful images.

Features

Instant Conversion : Copy Mermaid code and run the extension to immediately generate an image

: Copy Mermaid code and run the extension to immediately generate an image Multiple Formats : Generate diagrams in PNG or SVG format

: Generate diagrams in PNG or SVG format Theme Options : Choose from Default, Forest, Dark, or Neutral themes

: Choose from Default, Forest, Dark, or Neutral themes Easy Sharing : Copy the generated image directly to your clipboard

: Copy the generated image directly to your clipboard Custom Save Location: Save images to your preferred directory

Installation

Make sure you have Node.js installed on your system Install the required Mermaid CLI tool globally by running: Install the extension from Raycast Store

npm install -g @mermaid-js/mermaid-cli

Requirements

Node.js (v14 or higher)

@mermaid-js/mermaid-cli (must be installed globally using ⁠npm install -g @mermaid-js/mermaid-cli)

Usage

Copy Mermaid Code: Copy any valid Mermaid diagram code to your clipboard graph TD A[Start] --> B{Is it working?} B -->|Yes| C[Great!] B -->|No| D[Debug] D --> B Run the Extension: Open Raycast and run "Mermaid to Image" View and Share: The extension will automatically generate an image from your clipboard content Available Actions: Copy Image (⌘⇧C): Copy the generated image to your clipboard

(⌘⇧C): Copy the generated image to your clipboard Save Image (⌘S): Save the image to your specified location

(⌘S): Save the image to your specified location Open in Default App (⌘O): Open the image in your default image viewer

Preferences

Configure the extension in Raycast preferences:

Output Format : Choose between PNG or SVG format

: Choose between PNG or SVG format Theme : Select from Default, Forest, Dark, or Neutral themes

: Select from Default, Forest, Dark, or Neutral themes Save Path: Specify a custom directory for saving images (defaults to Downloads folder)

Examples

Here are some example Mermaid diagrams you can try:

Flowchart

graph TD A[Start] --> B{Is it working?} B -->|Yes| C[Great!] B -->|No| D[Debug] D --> B

Sequence Diagram

sequenceDiagram participant Alice participant Bob Alice->>John: Hello John, how are you? loop Healthcheck John->>John: Fight against hypochondria end Note right of John: Rational thoughts <br/>prevail! John-->>Alice: Great! John->>Bob: How about you? Bob-->>John: Jolly good!

Class Diagram

classDiagram Animal <|-- Duck Animal <|-- Fish Animal <|-- Zebra Animal : +int age Animal : +String gender Animal: +isMammal() Animal: +mate() class Duck{ +String beakColor +swim() +quack() } class Fish{ -int sizeInFeet -canEat() } class Zebra{ +bool is_wild +run() }

Troubleshooting

Empty Clipboard : Make sure you've copied valid Mermaid code before running the extension

: Make sure you've copied valid Mermaid code before running the extension Node.js Not Found : Ensure Node.js is installed and in your PATH

: Ensure Node.js is installed and in your PATH Memory Issues: For complex diagrams, the extension automatically allocates more memory

Credits

This extension uses:

@mermaid-js/mermaid-cli for command-line generation

License

MIT

Made with ❤️ for Raycast