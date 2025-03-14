A Raycast extension that instantly converts Mermaid diagram code from your clipboard into beautiful images.
npm install -g @mermaid-js/mermaid-cli
Copy Mermaid Code: Copy any valid Mermaid diagram code to your clipboard
Run the Extension: Open Raycast and run "Mermaid to Image"
View and Share: The extension will automatically generate an image from your clipboard content
Available Actions:
Configure the extension in Raycast preferences:
Here are some example Mermaid diagrams you can try:
graph TD
A[Start] --> B{Is it working?}
B -->|Yes| C[Great!]
B -->|No| D[Debug]
D --> B
sequenceDiagram
participant Alice
participant Bob
Alice->>John: Hello John, how are you?
loop Healthcheck
John->>John: Fight against hypochondria
end
Note right of John: Rational thoughts <br/>prevail!
John-->>Alice: Great!
John->>Bob: How about you?
Bob-->>John: Jolly good!
classDiagram
Animal <|-- Duck
Animal <|-- Fish
Animal <|-- Zebra
Animal : +int age
Animal : +String gender
Animal: +isMammal()
Animal: +mate()
class Duck{
+String beakColor
+swim()
+quack()
}
class Fish{
-int sizeInFeet
-canEat()
}
class Zebra{
+bool is_wild
+run()
}
This extension uses:
MIT
Made with ❤️ for Raycast