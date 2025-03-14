StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Mermaid to Image

Convert Mermaid diagrams to images
Overview

Mermaid to Image

A Raycast extension that instantly converts Mermaid diagram code from your clipboard into beautiful images.

Features

  • Instant Conversion: Copy Mermaid code and run the extension to immediately generate an image
  • Multiple Formats: Generate diagrams in PNG or SVG format
  • Theme Options: Choose from Default, Forest, Dark, or Neutral themes
  • Easy Sharing: Copy the generated image directly to your clipboard
  • Custom Save Location: Save images to your preferred directory

Installation

  1. Make sure you have Node.js installed on your system
  2. Install the required Mermaid CLI tool globally by running:
  3. Install the extension from Raycast Store
npm install -g @mermaid-js/mermaid-cli

Requirements

Usage

  1. Copy Mermaid Code: Copy any valid Mermaid diagram code to your clipboard

    graph TD
    A[Start] --> B{Is it working?}
    B -->|Yes| C[Great!]
    B -->|No| D[Debug]
    D --> B

  2. Run the Extension: Open Raycast and run "Mermaid to Image"

  3. View and Share: The extension will automatically generate an image from your clipboard content

  4. Available Actions:

    • Copy Image (⌘⇧C): Copy the generated image to your clipboard
    • Save Image (⌘S): Save the image to your specified location
    • Open in Default App (⌘O): Open the image in your default image viewer

Preferences

Configure the extension in Raycast preferences:

  • Output Format: Choose between PNG or SVG format
  • Theme: Select from Default, Forest, Dark, or Neutral themes
  • Save Path: Specify a custom directory for saving images (defaults to Downloads folder)

Examples

Here are some example Mermaid diagrams you can try:

Flowchart

graph TD
    A[Start] --> B{Is it working?}
    B -->|Yes| C[Great!]
    B -->|No| D[Debug]
    D --> B

Sequence Diagram

sequenceDiagram
    participant Alice
    participant Bob
    Alice->>John: Hello John, how are you?
    loop Healthcheck
        John->>John: Fight against hypochondria
    end
    Note right of John: Rational thoughts <br/>prevail!
    John-->>Alice: Great!
    John->>Bob: How about you?
    Bob-->>John: Jolly good!

Class Diagram

classDiagram
    Animal <|-- Duck
    Animal <|-- Fish
    Animal <|-- Zebra
    Animal : +int age
    Animal : +String gender
    Animal: +isMammal()
    Animal: +mate()
    class Duck{
        +String beakColor
        +swim()
        +quack()
    }
    class Fish{
        -int sizeInFeet
        -canEat()
    }
    class Zebra{
        +bool is_wild
        +run()
    }

Troubleshooting

  • Empty Clipboard: Make sure you've copied valid Mermaid code before running the extension
  • Node.js Not Found: Ensure Node.js is installed and in your PATH
  • Memory Issues: For complex diagrams, the extension automatically allocates more memory

Credits

This extension uses:

License

MIT

Made with ❤️ for Raycast

