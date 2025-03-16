A powerful Raycast extension for managing and navigating your Markdown files with ease.
The extension requires a valid Markdown directory to be set in preferences:
⌘ +
, to open preferences
⌘ +
← and
⌘ +
→ to navigate between pages
⌘ +
⇧ +
M to load more files when needed
⏎
⌘ +
⇧ +
O to choose an application
⌘ +
F
⌘ +
⇧ +
C
⌃ +
X
⌃ +
⌘ +
X
⌘ +
N to create a new Markdown file
Multiple Templates: Choose from various pre-defined templates when creating files:
Context-Aware Creation: Create new files directly in the folder you're currently browsing
⌘ +
N while browsing to create a file in the current context
Smart Tag Extraction: Tags are automatically extracted from:
#tag)
tags: [tag1, tag2]
System Tags vs. Custom Tags: Tags are categorized into:
Tag Filtering Options:
⌘ +
T to open a dedicated tag search interface with sections
⌘ +
E to show/hide color-coded tags
⌘ +
⇧ +
T when a tag is selected to clear the filter
Tag Visualization:
⌘ +
R to refresh the file list
⌘ +
⇧ +
M to load more files
⌘ +
⇧ +
P to open extension preferences
The extension initially loads a limited number of files for better performance. If you have a large collection of Markdown files, you can:
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements, please submit an issue on the GitHub repository.
MIT