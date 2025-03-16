Markdown Navigator

A powerful Raycast extension for managing and navigating your Markdown files with ease.

Features

Fast File Browsing : Quickly browse and search through all your Markdown files

: Quickly browse and search through all your Markdown files Pagination : Navigate through large collections of files with easy pagination

: Navigate through large collections of files with easy pagination Tag Filtering : Filter files by tags extracted from your Markdown content

: Filter files by tags extracted from your Markdown content Color-coded Tags : Visually identify important, draft, complete, review, and archive tags

: Visually identify important, draft, complete, review, and archive tags Folder Organization : Files are automatically grouped by folder for better organization

: Files are automatically grouped by folder for better organization File Management : Create, open, delete, and move files to trash directly from Raycast

: Create, open, delete, and move files to trash directly from Raycast Editor Integration : Open files in your preferred Markdown editor, including Typora

: Open files in your preferred Markdown editor, including Typora Progressive Loading: Initially loads a subset of files for performance, with option to load more as needed

Installation

Install Raycast Open Raycast and search for "Extensions" Click "+" and search for "Markdown Navigator" Install the extension Configure the extension with your Markdown directory in preferences

Configuration

The extension requires a valid Markdown directory to be set in preferences:

Open Raycast Search for "Markdown Navigator" Press ⌘ + , to open preferences Set your Markdown directory path

Usage

Basic Navigation

Search : Type to search for file names or folders

: Type to search for file names or folders Browse : Use arrow keys to navigate through the list

: Use arrow keys to navigate through the list Pagination : Use ⌘ + ← and ⌘ + → to navigate between pages

: Use + and + to navigate between pages Load More Files: Press ⌘ + ⇧ + M to load more files when needed

File Actions

Open in Default App : Press ⏎

: Press Open With... : Press ⌘ + ⇧ + O to choose an application

: Press + + to choose an application Show in Finder : Press ⌘ + F

: Press + Copy Path : Press ⌘ + ⇧ + C

: Press + + Move to Trash : Press ⌃ + X

: Press + Delete File: Press ⌃ + ⌘ + X

File Creation

Create New File : Press ⌘ + N to create a new Markdown file

: Press + to create a new Markdown file Specify file name and optional content

Choose a directory or use the current folder

Template-Based File Creation

Multiple Templates : Choose from various pre-defined templates when creating files: Basic: Simple structure with title, date, and tags Meeting: Template for meeting notes with agenda and action items Blog: Front matter format suitable for blog posts Project: Project planning template with goals and timeline Empty: Blank file with no pre-defined content

Context-Aware Creation : Create new files directly in the folder you're currently browsing When viewing files in a specific folder, new files will be created in that location Press ⌘ + N while browsing to create a file in the current context Templates automatically include current date and specified tags



Tag Management

Smart Tag Extraction : Tags are automatically extracted from: Inline hashtags in Markdown content ( #tag ) YAML frontmatter tags tags: [ tag1 , tag2 ] Supports both English and Chinese tags

System Tags vs. Custom Tags : Tags are categorized into: System Tags : Pre-defined tags with color coding for quick visual identification Important (Red) Draft (Yellow) Complete (Green) Review (Orange) Archive (Blue) Custom Tags : User-defined tags for personal organization

Tag Filtering Options : Dropdown Filter : Use the dropdown in the search bar to filter by system or custom tags Browse Tags : Press ⌘ + T to open a dedicated tag search interface with sections Toggle Color Tags : Press ⌘ + E to show/hide color-coded tags Clear Tag Filter : Press ⌘ + ⇧ + T when a tag is selected to clear the filter

Tag Visualization : Color-coded icons for system tags Organized sections for system and custom tags in the tag search view Tag counts displayed in the interface



Other Actions

Refresh List : Press ⌘ + R to refresh the file list

: Press + to refresh the file list Load More Files : Press ⌘ + ⇧ + M to load more files

: Press + + to load more files Open Preferences: Press ⌘ + ⇧ + P to open extension preferences

Performance Considerations

The extension initially loads a limited number of files for better performance. If you have a large collection of Markdown files, you can:

Use the "Load More Files" action to progressively load more files (initially loads 50 files, with increments of 50) Use search and tag filtering to narrow down results Navigate through pages to browse all loaded files (20 files per page) View the loading status in the footer to see how many files are loaded

Requirements

Raycast

macOS

A Markdown editor

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements, please submit an issue on the GitHub repository.

License

MIT