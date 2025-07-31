Planning Center for Raycast

Copyright 2025 Caleb Evans

Released under the MIT license

Quickly look up people in Planning Center and copy their contact info using Raycast.

Connecting to your Planning Center account

1. Generate Personal Access Token

Visit https://api.planningcenteronline.com/oauth/applications (log in if prompted) Scroll down the page to the Personal Access Tokens section Click the Create one now button Copy the Client ID and Secret; save them to a safe place

Do not share the Secret with anyone. When combined with the Client ID, it grants access to your entire Planning Center account, so it should be handled with great care.

2. Enter ID and Secret into Raycast preferences

After installing the extension, open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Planning Center for Raycast, and enter your Client ID and Secret in the provided fields on the right-hand side.

Usage

Search for people

To search for people, open Raycast and run the "Look up Planning Center People" command. You can search by name, phone number, or email address.

Examples

caleb

caleb@calebevans.me

123-456-7890

Copy to clipboard

When searching for people, you can:

Press Enter to open the person's details page in Planning Center within your browser.

to open the person's details page in Planning Center within your browser. Press Command-Enter to copy the person's phone number to the clipboard.

to copy the person's phone number to the clipboard. Press Option-Enter to copy the person's email address to the clipboard.

Disclaimer

This project is not affiliated with Planning Center.