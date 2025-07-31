Copyright 2025 Caleb Evans
Released under the MIT license
Quickly look up people in Planning Center and copy their contact info using Raycast.
Do not share the Secret with anyone. When combined with the Client ID, it grants access to your entire Planning Center account, so it should be handled with great care.
After installing the extension, open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Planning Center for Raycast, and enter your Client ID and Secret in the provided fields on the right-hand side.
To search for people, open Raycast and run the "Look up Planning Center People" command. You can search by name, phone number, or email address.
caleb
caleb@calebevans.me
123-456-7890
This project is not affiliated with Planning Center.