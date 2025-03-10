🍩 Learning Snacks

Bite-sized knowledge, on every topic you like, freshly delivered to your Raycast.

Features

Flexible Topics

Choose any subject that piques your interest. Whether you're passionate about ancient history, cutting-edge technology, or obscure art movements, Learning Snacks adapts to your curiosity.

Fun Quizzes

Challenge yourself with quick, easily digestible questions designed to test and reinforce your knowledge. These mini-quizzes are crafted to be both fun and educational, helping you retain information more effectively.

Progress Tracking

Watch your knowledge grow over time with our built-in progress tracker. Stay motivated as you see your expertise expand day by day.

Happy snacking on knowledge! 🍫🧠