Ideate

Create a project folder, initialize it, and open with your IDE.
Overview

Ideate

Ideate is a Raycast extension that helps you create project presets and quickly initialize new projects with your preferred IDE.

Features

  • Create Project Presets: Save your frequently used project folder locations, initialization commands and preferred IDE applications
  • Quick Project Creation: Initialize new projects using your saved presets with just a few clicks
  • Manage Presets: View, edit, and delete your existing presets

Commands

Add Project Preset

Create and save new project initialization presets with:

  • Preset name
  • Base folder path for your projects
  • Preferred IDE application to open the project
  • Optional initialization command (like git init, npm init -y, etc.)

Create New Project

Quickly initialize new projects:

  1. Enter project name
  2. Select a saved preset
  3. The extension will:
    • Create the project folder
    • Run the initialization command (if specified)
    • Open the project in your preferred IDE

Manage Presets

View, edit and delete your saved presets from a single interface.

Configuration

In Raycast preferences, you can configure:

  • Language: Choose between English and Simplified Chinese

Privacy

This extension stores all data locally on your device. No data is sent to any servers.

