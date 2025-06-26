Ideate
Ideate is a Raycast extension that helps you create project presets and quickly initialize new projects with your preferred IDE.
Features
- Create Project Presets: Save your frequently used project folder locations, initialization commands and preferred IDE applications
- Quick Project Creation: Initialize new projects using your saved presets with just a few clicks
- Manage Presets: View, edit, and delete your existing presets
Commands
Add Project Preset
Create and save new project initialization presets with:
- Preset name
- Base folder path for your projects
- Preferred IDE application to open the project
- Optional initialization command (like
git init,
npm init -y, etc.)
Create New Project
Quickly initialize new projects:
- Enter project name
- Select a saved preset
- The extension will:
- Create the project folder
- Run the initialization command (if specified)
- Open the project in your preferred IDE
Manage Presets
View, edit and delete your saved presets from a single interface.
Configuration
In Raycast preferences, you can configure:
- Language: Choose between English and Simplified Chinese
Privacy
This extension stores all data locally on your device. No data is sent to any servers.