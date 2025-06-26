Ideate

Ideate is a Raycast extension that helps you create project presets and quickly initialize new projects with your preferred IDE.

Features

Create Project Presets : Save your frequently used project folder locations, initialization commands and preferred IDE applications

: Save your frequently used project folder locations, initialization commands and preferred IDE applications Quick Project Creation : Initialize new projects using your saved presets with just a few clicks

: Initialize new projects using your saved presets with just a few clicks Manage Presets: View, edit, and delete your existing presets

Commands

Add Project Preset

Create and save new project initialization presets with:

Preset name

Base folder path for your projects

Preferred IDE application to open the project

Optional initialization command (like git init , npm init -y , etc.)

Create New Project

Quickly initialize new projects:

Enter project name Select a saved preset The extension will: Create the project folder

Run the initialization command (if specified)

Open the project in your preferred IDE

Manage Presets

View, edit and delete your saved presets from a single interface.

Configuration

In Raycast preferences, you can configure:

Language: Choose between English and Simplified Chinese

Privacy

This extension stores all data locally on your device. No data is sent to any servers.