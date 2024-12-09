StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Pokémon Tcg Pocket Binder

Browse the complete collection of Pokémon TCG Pocket Cards
AvatarAziz Raissi Darouez
New
Install Extension
Overview

Pokémon TCG Pocket Binder

Raycast - Store License code style: prettier PRs Welcome Threads

Features

Visualize every card in the game, its rarity, ID, and every edition available.

Check the cards obtainble in every pack and decide which one to open next for specific cards.

Contributing

If you have any cool ideas, suggestions or find any bugs, feel free to create an issue or submit a pull request. Check out the Raycast Developers Documentation to know how to contribute to an Extension.

License

This project is under the MIT License. Check out the LICENSE file for more details.

Acknowledgements

All card images used are © The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, and DeNA. All rights reserved.

Connect with Me

Threads X Github

ko-fi

Happy collecting! 🎉

Categories
Fun
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
GIF Search logo

GIF Search

Search the Internet for animated GIFs

Brew logo

Brew

Search and install Homebrew formulae

YouTube logo

YouTube

Search Videos, Channels, and more...

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.