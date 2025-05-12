Grok AI Raycast Extension

Grok AI lets you query xAI's Grok API directly from Raycast, offering a seamless way to ask questions, view conversation history, and manage custom models. Boost your productivity with AI-powered insights, all within the Raycast ecosystem.

Props to the ChatGPT Raycast extension team for some of the functions and design choices / UX on here. Built with Grok.

Features

Query Grok : Send questions to Grok AI and receive responses powered by models like grok-3-mini-fast-beta .

: Send questions to Grok AI and receive responses powered by models like . History : Browse your recent conversations with Grok, including questions and answers.

: Browse your recent conversations with Grok, including questions and answers. Models : View and manage default and custom AI models for tailored interactions.

: View and manage default and custom AI models for tailored interactions. Text-Only Interaction : Fully text-based, no image processing required.

: Fully text-based, no image processing required. Streaming Support : Enable real-time response streaming for faster replies (optional).

: Enable real-time response streaming for faster replies (optional). History Control : Pause chat history saving for privacy or focus.

: Pause chat history saving for privacy or focus. Keyboard Shortcuts: Quick access to all features through customizable keyboard shortcuts.

System Requirements

macOS 11.0 or later

Raycast 1.60.0 or later

Active xAI API key

Installation

Option 1: Raycast Store (Recommended)

Open Raycast Go to Store Search for "Grok AI" Click Install

Option 2: Manual Installation

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/yourusername/grok-ai-raycast.git # Navigate to the extension directory cd grok-ai-raycast # Install dependencies npm install # Build the extension npm run build # Install the extension npm run publish

Configuration

Get an API Key: Sign up at console.x.ai

Generate an API key in your account settings Configure the Extension: Open Raycast Preferences

Navigate to Extensions > Grok AI

Enter your xAI API key

(Optional) Configure additional settings: Enable/disable streaming Set default model Configure history settings



Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ + Space : Open Raycast

: Open Raycast Grok AI : Search for the extension

: Search for the extension ⌘ + Enter : Send message

: Send message ⌘ + K : View history

: View history ⌘ + M : Manage models

Privacy & Data Handling

All conversations are processed through xAI's secure API

Local history is stored encrypted on your device

You can disable history saving at any time

No data is shared with third parties

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

API Key Not Working Verify your API key is correct

Check if your xAI account is active

Ensure you have sufficient API credits Extension Not Responding Restart Raycast

Check your internet connection

Verify the extension is up to date Streaming Issues Disable streaming in settings

Check your network connection

Try a different model

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.