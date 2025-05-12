Grok AI Raycast Extension
Grok AI lets you query xAI's Grok API directly from Raycast, offering a seamless way to ask questions, view conversation history, and manage custom models. Boost your productivity with AI-powered insights, all within the Raycast ecosystem.
Props to the ChatGPT Raycast extension team for some of the functions and design choices / UX on here. Built with Grok.
Features
- Query Grok: Send questions to Grok AI and receive responses powered by models like
grok-3-mini-fast-beta.
- History: Browse your recent conversations with Grok, including questions and answers.
- Models: View and manage default and custom AI models for tailored interactions.
- Text-Only Interaction: Fully text-based, no image processing required.
- Streaming Support: Enable real-time response streaming for faster replies (optional).
- History Control: Pause chat history saving for privacy or focus.
- Keyboard Shortcuts: Quick access to all features through customizable keyboard shortcuts.
System Requirements
- macOS 11.0 or later
- Raycast 1.60.0 or later
- Active xAI API key
Installation
Option 1: Raycast Store (Recommended)
- Open Raycast
- Go to Store
- Search for "Grok AI"
- Click Install
Option 2: Manual Installation
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/yourusername/grok-ai-raycast.git
# Navigate to the extension directory
cd grok-ai-raycast
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Build the extension
npm run build
# Install the extension
npm run publish
Configuration
-
Get an API Key:
- Sign up at console.x.ai
- Generate an API key in your account settings
-
Configure the Extension:
- Open Raycast Preferences
- Navigate to Extensions > Grok AI
- Enter your xAI API key
- (Optional) Configure additional settings:
- Enable/disable streaming
- Set default model
- Configure history settings
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘ + Space: Open Raycast
-
Grok AI: Search for the extension
-
⌘ + Enter: Send message
-
⌘ + K: View history
-
⌘ + M: Manage models
Privacy & Data Handling
- All conversations are processed through xAI's secure API
- Local history is stored encrypted on your device
- You can disable history saving at any time
- No data is shared with third parties
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
-
API Key Not Working
- Verify your API key is correct
- Check if your xAI account is active
- Ensure you have sufficient API credits
-
Extension Not Responding
- Restart Raycast
- Check your internet connection
- Verify the extension is up to date
-
Streaming Issues
- Disable streaming in settings
- Check your network connection
- Try a different model
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.