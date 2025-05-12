StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Grok AI

Queries Grok AI API
AC
Andrei Ciobotar
New
Overview

Grok AI Raycast Extension

Icon

Grok AI lets you query xAI's Grok API directly from Raycast, offering a seamless way to ask questions, view conversation history, and manage custom models. Boost your productivity with AI-powered insights, all within the Raycast ecosystem.

Props to the ChatGPT Raycast extension team for some of the functions and design choices / UX on here. Built with Grok.

Features

  • Query Grok: Send questions to Grok AI and receive responses powered by models like grok-3-mini-fast-beta.
  • History: Browse your recent conversations with Grok, including questions and answers.
  • Models: View and manage default and custom AI models for tailored interactions.
  • Text-Only Interaction: Fully text-based, no image processing required.
  • Streaming Support: Enable real-time response streaming for faster replies (optional).
  • History Control: Pause chat history saving for privacy or focus.
  • Keyboard Shortcuts: Quick access to all features through customizable keyboard shortcuts.

System Requirements

  • macOS 11.0 or later
  • Raycast 1.60.0 or later
  • Active xAI API key

Installation

Option 1: Raycast Store (Recommended)

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Go to Store
  3. Search for "Grok AI"
  4. Click Install

Option 2: Manual Installation

# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/yourusername/grok-ai-raycast.git

# Navigate to the extension directory
cd grok-ai-raycast

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Build the extension
npm run build

# Install the extension
npm run publish

Configuration

  1. Get an API Key:

    • Sign up at console.x.ai
    • Generate an API key in your account settings

  2. Configure the Extension:

    • Open Raycast Preferences
    • Navigate to Extensions > Grok AI
    • Enter your xAI API key
    • (Optional) Configure additional settings:
      • Enable/disable streaming
      • Set default model
      • Configure history settings

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • ⌘ + Space: Open Raycast
  • Grok AI: Search for the extension
  • ⌘ + Enter: Send message
  • ⌘ + K: View history
  • ⌘ + M: Manage models

Privacy & Data Handling

  • All conversations are processed through xAI's secure API
  • Local history is stored encrypted on your device
  • You can disable history saving at any time
  • No data is shared with third parties

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

  1. API Key Not Working

    • Verify your API key is correct
    • Check if your xAI account is active
    • Ensure you have sufficient API credits

  2. Extension Not Responding

    • Restart Raycast
    • Check your internet connection
    • Verify the extension is up to date

  3. Streaming Issues

    • Disable streaming in settings
    • Check your network connection
    • Try a different model

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Productivity
