Quick Jump is a Raycast extension designed to give you and your team quick, organized access to all your essential project links. With Quick Jump, you can build a config file for your Git repositories, dashboards, databases, and internal tools, accessible with just a few keystrokes.
The JSON file has four main sections:
groups,
urls,
templates, and
templateGroups.
{
"groups": {
"my-project": {
"title": "My Awesome Project",
"icon": "project.png",
"linkedUrls": ["gitlab-repo", "project-dashboard"],
"otherUrls": {
"staging-env": {
"title": "Staging Environment",
"url": "https://staging.my-project.com",
"icon": "dashboard.png",
"tags": ["staging", "environment"],
"openIn": "com.microsoft.VSCode"
},
"local-dev": {
"url": "http://localhost:3000",
"openIn": "Google Chrome"
}
},
"templatePlaceholders": {
"key": "my-project-name",
"path": "/path/to/project"
},
"appliedTemplateGroups": ["default-templates"],
"tags": ["project", "frontend"]
}
},
"urls": {
"gitlab-repo": {
"title": "My Project Repo",
"url": "https://gitlab.com/your-org/my-project",
"icon": "gitlab.png",
"tags": ["git", "source-code"],
"openIn": "com.google.Chrome"
},
"project-dashboard": {
"title": "Project Dashboard",
"url": "https://grafana.company.net/d/project-overview",
"icon": "grafana.png",
"templatePlaceholders": {
"key": "my-project-123",
"cluster-name": "foo"
},
"appliedTemplateGroups": ["dashboard-templates"],
"tags": ["monitoring", "dashboard"]
},
"couchbase-cluster": {
"title": "Couchbase Cluster",
"url": "https://couchbase.company.net",
"icon": "couchbase.png",
"templatePlaceholders": {
"bucket-name": "user-data"
},
"appliedTemplates": ["bucket-stats", "bucket-docs"],
"tags": ["database", "nosql"]
}
},
"templates": {
"project-logs": {
"title": "Project Logs",
"templateUrl": "https://your-logging-url.company.net/browse/${key}",
"icon": "kibana.png",
"tags": ["logging", "debugging"]
},
"cluster-monitoring": {
"title": "Cluster Monitoring",
"templateUrl": "https://monitoring.company.net/cluster/${cluster-name}",
"icon": "grafana.png",
"tags": ["monitoring", "cluster"]
},
"bucket-stats": {
"title": "Bucket Statistics",
"templateUrl": "https://couchbase.company.net/buckets/${bucket-name}/stats",
"icon": "couchbase.png",
"tags": ["stats", "bucket"]
},
"bucket-docs": {
"title": "Bucket Documents",
"templateUrl": "https://couchbase.company.net/buckets/${bucket-name}/docs",
"icon": "couchbase.png",
"tags": ["docs", "bucket"]
},
"jira-ticket": {
"title": "Jira Ticket",
"templateUrl": "https://your-org.atlassian.net/browse/${key}",
"icon": "jira.png",
"tags": ["ticket", "issue"]
},
"open-in-code": {
"title": "Open in VSCode",
"templateUrl": "vscode://file/${path}",
"openIn": "com.microsoft.VSCode"
},
"open-in-intellij": {
"title": "Open in IntelliJ",
"templateUrl": "idea://open?file=${path}",
"openIn": "com.jetbrains.intellij"
}
},
"templateGroups": {
"default-templates": {
"appliedTemplates": [
"project-logs",
"jira-ticket",
"open-in-code",
"open-in-intellij"
]
},
"dashboard-templates": {
"appliedTemplates": ["project-logs", "cluster-monitoring"]
}
}
}
linkedUrls), define group-specific URLs (
otherUrls), apply templates, and define its own placeholder values. Each group can have an optional
title for display purposes (if not provided, the group key is used as the title). URLs in
otherUrls can have their own titles, icons, tags, and
openIn applications.
title for display purposes (if not provided, the URL key is used as the title). URLs also support the
openIn field to specify which application should open the URL.
${key} will be replaced by the
templatePlaceholders defined in the group or URL.
appliedTemplateGroups property.
The extension comes with a set of predefined PNG icons for common services and tools. You can reference these icons by their filename in your JSON configuration.
When no icon is specified, the extension automatically uses
icon.png as the fallback icon for all entity types (groups, URLs, templates). This ensures a consistent visual experience even when icons are not explicitly configured.
The following icons are available in the
assets folder:
github.png - GitHub repositories and services
gitlab.png - GitLab repositories and services
database.png - General database icons
couchbase.png - Couchbase database
bigquery.png - Google BigQuery
kafka.png - Apache Kafka
grafana.png - Grafana dashboards
kibana.png - Kibana logs and analytics
dashboard.png - General dashboard icons
metabase.png - Metabase analytics
google-cloud.png - Google Cloud Platform
kubernetes.png - Kubernetes clusters
argocd.png - ArgoCD deployments
airflow.png - Apache Airflow
jira.png - Jira tickets and projects
google-sheets.png - Google Sheets
swagger.png - API documentation
project.png - General project icons
If you need icons for services not included above, you have several options:
"icon": "https://example.com/icon.png")
openIn Field
You can define templates for URLs that require dynamic values. Use
${placeholder} syntax in the
templateUrl, and the extension will prompt you to fill in those values.
You can also specify the application to open the URL with the
openIn field for any URL type (regular URLs, other URLs in groups, and templates). This can be:
"Google Chrome",
"Visual Studio Code")
"com.google.Chrome",
"com.microsoft.VSCode")
"/Applications/Google Chrome.app",
"/Applications/Visual Studio Code.app")
Example: Regular URL with openIn
{
"urls": {
"gitlab-repo": {
"title": "My Project Repo",
"url": "https://gitlab.com/your-org/my-project",
"openIn": "com.google.Chrome"
}
}
}
Example: Other URL in Group with openIn
{
"groups": {
"my-project": {
"otherUrls": {
"staging-env": {
"title": "Staging Environment",
"url": "https://staging.my-project.com",
"openIn": "company.thebrowser.Browser"
}
}
}
}
}
Example: Template with openIn
{
"title": "Open Jira Ticket",
"templateUrl": "https://jira.company.com/browse/${ticketId}",
"openIn": "Google Chrome"
}
Example: Open in Visual Studio Code
{
"title": "Open in VS Code",
"templateUrl": "${projectPath}",
"openIn": "Visual Studio Code"
}
openIn Value
"Google Chrome",
"Visual Studio Code").
"com.google.Chrome",
"com.microsoft.VSCode").
mdls command in Terminal:
mdls -name kMDItemCFBundleIdentifier /Applications/Google\ Chrome.app
mdls -name kMDItemCFBundleIdentifier /Applications/Visual\ Studio\ Code.app
.app bundle (e.g.,
"/Applications/Google Chrome.app").
If
openIn is omitted, the URL will open in your default browser.
All product icons (e.g., GitLab, Grafana) are trademarks of their respective owners. They are used here solely to visually represent links to those services in a private productivity tool. This extension is not affiliated with or endorsed by any of the referenced companies.