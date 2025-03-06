Mux.com

Interact with your Mux account, directly from Raycast!

Configuration

You'll need to generate an Access Token from the Mux.com dashboard. Currently, they'll only need "Mux Video" permissions.

You'll also need to specify an organizationId and environmentId . These can be retrieved from the Mux.com dashboard. Login, navigate to "Video / Assets", then select your desired Organization and Environment from the dropdown at the top. The values will then be in your URL, like so: