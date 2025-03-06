Interact with your Mux account, directly from Raycast!
You'll need to generate an Access Token from the Mux.com dashboard. Currently, they'll only need "Mux Video" permissions.
You'll also need to specify an
organizationId and
environmentId. These can
be retrieved from the Mux.com dashboard. Login, navigate to "Video / Assets",
then select your desired Organization and Environment from the dropdown at the
top. The values will then be in your URL, like so:
https://dashboard.mux.com/organizations/{organizationId}/environments/{environmentId}/video/assets