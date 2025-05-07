StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Flibusta Search

Search for books on Flibusta site
AvatarVladislav Yevtushenko
New
Install Extension
Overview

Flibusta Search

Search for books on Flibusta site directly from Raycast.

Features

  • Search for books on Flibusta
  • View book details including title, author, and format
  • Quick access to book downloads

Installation

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Press ⌘ + Space to open the command bar
  3. Type "Flibusta Search" and press ⌘ + Enter to install
  4. The extension will be installed and ready to use

Usage

  1. Press ⌘ + Space to open Raycast
  2. Type "Flibusta" to start searching
  3. Enter your search query and press Enter
  4. Browse through the results
  5. Press ⌘ + Enter on a book to start downloading it to your Downloads folder

Development

For developers who want to modify or contribute to this extension:

Requirements

  • Raycast for macOS
  • Node.js 18 or later
  • npm or yarn

Setup

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Install dependencies: 
    npm install
  3. Start the development server: 
    npm run dev
  4. Open Raycast and press ⌘ + Space to start searching

Available Commands

  • npm run dev - Start the development server
  • npm run build - Build the extension
  • npm run lint - Run ESLint
  • npm run test - Run tests

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.txt file for details.

Categories
WebOther
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
