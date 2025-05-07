Search for books on Flibusta site directly from Raycast.
⌘ + Space to open the command bar
⌘ + Enter to install
⌘ + Space to open Raycast
Enter
⌘ + Enter on a book to start downloading it to your Downloads folder
For developers who want to modify or contribute to this extension:
npm install
npm run dev
⌘ + Space to start searching
npm run dev - Start the development server
npm run build - Build the extension
npm run lint - Run ESLint
npm run test - Run tests
Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.txt file for details.