Flibusta Search

Search for books on Flibusta site directly from Raycast.

Features

Search for books on Flibusta

View book details including title, author, and format

Quick access to book downloads

Installation

Open Raycast Press ⌘ + Space to open the command bar Type "Flibusta Search" and press ⌘ + Enter to install The extension will be installed and ready to use

Usage

Press ⌘ + Space to open Raycast Type "Flibusta" to start searching Enter your search query and press Enter Browse through the results Press ⌘ + Enter on a book to start downloading it to your Downloads folder

Development

For developers who want to modify or contribute to this extension:

Requirements

Raycast for macOS

Node.js 18 or later

npm or yarn

Setup

Clone this repository Install dependencies: npm install Start the development server: npm run dev Open Raycast and press ⌘ + Space to start searching

Available Commands

npm run dev - Start the development server

- Start the development server npm run build - Build the extension

- Build the extension npm run lint - Run ESLint

- Run ESLint npm run test - Run tests

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.txt file for details.